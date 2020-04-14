PITBULL ascolta il nuovo singolo “I Believe That We Will Win (World Anthem)”

Il brano è già disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali e sarà seguito da un video ufficiale. L’idea del video è quella di invitare artisti, musicisti e intrattenitori a partecipare al progetto: dovranno creare un mini video dove cantano il ritornello battendosi una mano sul petto e poi caricarlo sui loro profili social. Parte del ricavato verrà devoluto alle due associazioni benefiche Feeding America e Tony Robbins Foundation.

“Let’s show the world how powerful it is when we come together to fight for one cause – that’s called life”, ha annunciato Pitbull prima di lanciare il brano.



“There’s no better partner than Haim Saban and his team to motivate our world”, ha detto Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull). “Together, we will show the world how to Face Everything And Rise (FEAR)”.



Sulla collaborazione, Haim Saban ha rivelato: “As Pitbull said it best, ‘now is the time to face everything and rise.’ I am humbled to be part of this movement that unites everyone, even though we MUST stay apart to win the war against this disease. Pitbull knows how to inspire, and collaborating with him on this project was something I knew I had to do. I BELIEVE THAT WE WILL WIN!”