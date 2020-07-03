BJÖRK ORKESTRAL: una serie di “charity matinee performance” in live streaming da Reykjavík
Björk ha annunciato tre special matinee performances con Iceland Airwaves, una serie di appuntamenti live streaming per raccogliere fondi per le associazioni di supporto alle donne di tutto il mondo.
Con l’Islanda che ora riapre dopo la pandemia di COVID-19, gli show potranno svolgersi con il pubblico presso la Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall il 9, 15 e 23 agosto.
I tre concerti saranno una celebrazione dei musicisti islandesi con cui Björk ha lavorato in tutti questi anni; ciascuna serata vedrà l’artista collaborare con oltre cento musicisti islandesi, tra i tre gruppi che hanno composto una parte importante nella creazione della sua discografia. Ogni concerto avrà diverse scalette, con gli arrangiamenti strumentali di Björk suonati dalla Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, dal Flute Septet Viibra, dal Hamrahlíð Choir e da ospiti speciali, senza elettronica. La performance raccoglierà fondi per Kvennaathvarfid, associazione che supporta donne e immigrati di diverse origini in Islanda.
LE DATE
Sunday 9th August – 17:00 GMT
björk with
Hamrahlið Choir,
conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir,
Bergur Þórisson, organ
Saturday 15th August – 17:00 GMT
björk with
strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra,
conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason
Sunday 23rd August – 17:00 GMT
björk with
brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra,
flute septet Viibra,
harpist Katie Buckley
pianist Jónas Sen
IL COMMENTO DI BJORK
dear friends
i would like to invite you to some concerts
to honour
folks who got hit hardest in the coronavirus
and the black lives matter movement
and to honour how many icelandic musicians i have worked with through the years
i recorded almost all of my albums with local musicians :
homogenic with an icelandic string octet
medulla with schola cantorum ( an icelandic mixed choir )
volta with 10 brass girls i found all over the island and then later they formed wonderbrass
biophilia with langholt´s church girl choir graduale nobili
vulnicura with a 15 piece string ensemble
utopia with 12 female fluteplayers who later formed the flute septet viibra
cornucopia with hamrahlíð´s choir conducted by þorgerður ingólfsdóttir
all these albums where then performed all around the planet with these musicians
together they are over hundred people !!
and we are going to celebrate that we are all healthily exiting quarantine together by playing concerts in harpa music hall for 3 weekends of august
my input into the feminist fight is to brag about that almost all of those arrangements are by me
unfortunately this is something that is almost always ignored when women are arrangers
the concerts will be in the afternoons and will also be streamed live online, where there will be an option to donate to the icelandic women’s shelter – which supports women of all origin in iceland
for those attending in person, after the concert we will be offering food to raise money in support of this charity
the concerts will be “unplugged” or acoustic and performed without beats and electronics
the concerts will be performed with the icelandic symphony orchestra and guests
i feel we are going through extraordinary times
horrifying but also an opportunity to truly change
it is demanded of us that we finally confront all racism
that we learn that lives are more important that profit
and look inside us and finecomb out all our hidden prejudices and privileges
let´s all humbly learn together
transform
humongous love
björk
INFO
Bundle Ticket (all three performances) – https://link.dice.fm/bjork-orkestral-live-from-reykjavik-iceland
9 Agosto – https://link.dice.fm/rx2YYwqay7
15 Agosto – https://link.dice.fm/HkuJz1tay7
23 Agosto – https://link.dice.fm/78OuMcxay7