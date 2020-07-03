BJÖRK ORKESTRAL: una serie di “charity matinee performance” in live streaming da Reykjavík

Con l’Islanda che ora riapre dopo la pandemia di COVID-19, gli show potranno svolgersi con il pubblico presso la Reykjavík’s Harpa Hall il 9, 15 e 23 agosto.



I tre concerti saranno una celebrazione dei musicisti islandesi con cui Björk ha lavorato in tutti questi anni; ciascuna serata vedrà l’artista collaborare con oltre cento musicisti islandesi, tra i tre gruppi che hanno composto una parte importante nella creazione della sua discografia. Ogni concerto avrà diverse scalette, con gli arrangiamenti strumentali di Björk suonati dalla Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, dal Flute Septet Viibra, dal Hamrahlíð Choir e da ospiti speciali, senza elettronica. La performance raccoglierà fondi per Kvennaathvarfid, associazione che supporta donne e immigrati di diverse origini in Islanda.

Sunday 9th August – 17:00 GMT

björk with

Hamrahlið Choir,

conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir,

Bergur Þórisson, organ

Saturday 15th August – 17:00 GMT

björk with

strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra,

conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason

Sunday 23rd August – 17:00 GMT

björk with

brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra,

flute septet Viibra,

harpist Katie Buckley

pianist Jónas Sen

dear friends

i would like to invite you to some concerts

to honour

folks who got hit hardest in the coronavirus

and the black lives matter movement

and to honour how many icelandic musicians i have worked with through the years

i recorded almost all of my albums with local musicians :

homogenic with an icelandic string octet

medulla with schola cantorum ( an icelandic mixed choir )

volta with 10 brass girls i found all over the island and then later they formed wonderbrass

biophilia with langholt´s church girl choir graduale nobili

vulnicura with a 15 piece string ensemble

utopia with 12 female fluteplayers who later formed the flute septet viibra

cornucopia with hamrahlíð´s choir conducted by þorgerður ingólfsdóttir

all these albums where then performed all around the planet with these musicians

together they are over hundred people !!

and we are going to celebrate that we are all healthily exiting quarantine together by playing concerts in harpa music hall for 3 weekends of august

my input into the feminist fight is to brag about that almost all of those arrangements are by me

unfortunately this is something that is almost always ignored when women are arrangers

the concerts will be in the afternoons and will also be streamed live online, where there will be an option to donate to the icelandic women’s shelter – which supports women of all origin in iceland

for those attending in person, after the concert we will be offering food to raise money in support of this charity

the concerts will be “unplugged” or acoustic and performed without beats and electronics

the concerts will be performed with the icelandic symphony orchestra and guests

i feel we are going through extraordinary times

horrifying but also an opportunity to truly change

it is demanded of us that we finally confront all racism

that we learn that lives are more important that profit

and look inside us and finecomb out all our hidden prejudices and privileges

let´s all humbly learn together

transform

humongous love



björk