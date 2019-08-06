Tornano i THE DARKNESS con “‘Rock and Roll Deserves To Die”

Il brano è il primo estratto da ‘Easter Is Cancelled’. Il brano, dopo un accenno di chitarra acustica, esplode in cinque epici minuti che mostrano al meglio le capacità canore di Justin Hawkins, tra riff di chitarre, bassi tumultuosi e batterie onnipotenti, scoprendo un nuovo lato artistico della band, che apre le porte, per la prima volta, a nuove sonorità.

‘Easter Is Cancelled’, il primo concept album della band, segna infatti una nuova sensazionale era per The Darkness. Il nuovo lavoro, il sesto in studio, arriva a due anni di distanza dall’acclamato ‘Pinewood Smile’.

“At the end of days, humankind must consider the essential truths of existence. The Darkness, your vanguard in life’s journey, have stared into the abyss. The observations we bring from the edge are set out in a new record album, titled ‘Easter is Cancelled’. This far-reaching communiqué examines man’s brutality to man, the dichotomies that we live within and the alternate realities that exist alongside our blinkered comprehension of the Universe. The song cycle defines human existence through a parable – the slow lingering death and eventual glorious re-birth of rock and roll. In the search for perfect sonic equivalents of core truths, every musical instrument of the world has been explored and exploited to its fullest extent. Endless days in studios, museums, spiritual retreats and places of learning turned into endless months, as deeper and deeper layers of truth were uncovered, translated and set for eternity in sound. The result is a literally Biblical record, and those who have said that rock and roll is the Devil’s music should listen and understand that it is, in truth, the voice of God. This is the grandest statement any band has ever made, and the endeavour has taken its toll. In achieving such a mighty goal, a line is drawn and this will be the last traditional music album from The Darkness – having confronted the eternal and ultimate, we must now move on to higher art forms. The future is an open door. Who’s in here?” dichiara Justin Hawkins.