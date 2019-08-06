Due cofanetti per il 40esimo anniversario della FACTORY RECORDS

In uscita due cofanetti ed una speciale unica esibizione che festeggiano il 40esimo anniversario della leggendaria Factory Records.

I due cofanetti (Factory Communications: 1978-92 e Use Hearing Protection: Factory Records 1978-1979. The first 10 numbered records and objects) conterranno materiale raro ed inedito che sarà presente anche all’esibizione (Use Hearing Protection FAC 1 – 50 / 40), mettendo in mostra le grafiche iconiche curate da Jon Savage e Mat Bancroft.

“È gratificante vedere che l’eredità sopravvive e c’è un tale apprezzamento dei manufatti” Peter Saville, 2019

Originariamente pubblicati come edizione limitata in una versione 4CD nel 2009, Factory Communications: 1978-92 è un tributo all’etichetta come anche al fondatore Tony Wilson.

Il progetto festeggia quella che è probabilmente la più importante etichetta nella storia della musica pop inglese, collezionando tracce rare ed oscure estrapolate da una vasta gamma di lavori. Contiene 63 tracce incluse incisioni dei New Order, Joy Division, The Durutti Column, Happy Mondays, Electronic, A Certain Ratio, Section 25 e molti altri, comprende inoltre le note di copertina scritte da Paul Morley.

Factory Communications 1978-92 sarà pubblicato l’8 novembre.

Use Hearing Protection: Factory Records 1-10 comprende i primi 10 pezzi da collezione, un libro da esposizione di 52 pagine, un singolo bonus 12″, The Factory Flick in DVD e 2CD di interviste inedite dei Joy Division tutti contenuti in una scatola con coperchio.

La scatola è strettamente limitata a 4000 unità in tutto il mondo e sarà pubblicata l’11 ottobre.

Per commemorare i primi rivoluzionari lavori e la continua influenza della Factory si terrà un’ esposizione Use Hearing Protection FAC 1 – 50 / 40, che avrà luogo al Chelsea Space. La mostra racconterà la storia dei suoi anni creativi dal 1978 al 1982 attraverso 50 opere numerate della Factory, inclusi i lavori di Peter Saville, Joy Division, New Order, A Certain Ratio, Durutti Column e Linder Sterling. Supportata da materiali rari ed inediti estrapolati da archivi personali, come anche da oggetti non del periodo della Factory, ma che hanno avuto una certa influenza, l’esposizione descrive un periodo in cui la Factory Records fu proposta e realizzata, sostenendo il suo rivoluzionario impatto culturale nella musica, arte, design e idee dei nostri tempi.

FACTORY COMMUNICATIONS: 1978-92

TRACKLIST:

Side 1 (1978-79)

Joy Division – Digital

Cabaret Voltaire – Baader Meinhof

A Certain Ratio – All Night Party

OMD – Electricity (Factory version)

Joy Division – She’s Lost Control

The Distractions – Time Goes By So Slow

Side 2 (1979-80)

Joy Division – Transmission

The Durutti Column – Sketch For Summer

X-O-Dus – English Black Boys

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart

A Certain Ratio – Shack Up

Side 3 (1980-81)

Section 25 – Girls Don’t Count

Crawling Chaos – Sex Machine

A Certain Ratio – Flight

The Names – Nightshift

Side 4 (1981)

New Order – Ceremony (original version)

Minny Pops – Dolphin’s Spurt

John Dowie – It’s Hard To Be An Egg

Crispy Ambulance – Deaf

Section 25 – Dirty Disco

Side 5 (1981)

New Order – Everything’s Gone Green

Tunnelvision – Watching The Hydroplanes

The Durutti Column – Messidor

A Certain Ratio – Knife Slits Water (LP version)

Side 6 (1982)

Royal Family and the Poor – Art on 45

Swamp Children – Taste What’s Rhythm

New Order – Temptation

Side 7 (1982-83)

52nd Street – Cool As Ice

New Order – Blue Monday

Side 8 (1982-84)

Cabaret Voltaire – Yashar (John Robie remix)

Quando Quango – Love Tempo

The Wake – Talk About The Past Side 9 (1983-84)

Side 9 (1983-84)

New Order – Confusion

Marcel King – Reach For Love

Section 25 – Looking from A Hilltop (Megamix)

Side 10 (1984-85)

Stockholm Monsters – All At Once

Life – Tell Me

The Durutti Column – Without Mercy (Duet)

James – Hymn From A Village

Kalima – Trickery

Side 11 (1985-87)

A Certain Ratio – Sounds Like Something Dirty

Quando Quango – Genius

Happy Mondays – Freaky Dancin’

Miaow – When It All Comes Down

Side 12 (1987)

The Railway Children – Brighter

Biting Tongues – Compressor

New Order – True Faith

Happy Mondays – 24 Hour Party People

Side 13 (1988-89)

New Order – Fine Time

Happy Mondays – W.F.L. (Think About the Future)

Revenge – Seven Reasons

Side 14 (1989-90)

Happy Mondays – Hallelujah (Club mix)

Electronic – Getting Away With It

Happy Mondays – Step On

Northside – Shall We Take A Trip

Side 15 (1990-91)

England New Order – World In Motion

Happy Mondays – Kinky Afro

The Durutti Column – Home

Electronic – Get The Message (DNA remix)

Side 16 (1991-92)

Northside – Take 5

Cath Carroll – Moves Like You (remix)

The Other Two – Tasty Fish

Happy Mondays – Sunshine and Love (Lionrock remix)

USE HEARING PROTECTION: FACTORY RECORDS 1-10

ITEMS:

FAC 1

Poster 40 x 30″ – May/June 1978

FAC 2

A Factory Sample compilation 2×7″ in plastic-sealed paper sleeve – Jan 1979

Rights holders: WMG (Joy Division); Mute (Cabaret Voltaire); LTM (John Dowie); tbc (Durutti Column)

FAC 3

Poster 30 x 20″ – October 1978

FAC 4

Poster 30 x 20″ – December 1978

FAC 5

A Certain Ratio

‘All Night Party/Thin Boys’ 7″ single, May 1979

Rights holder: Mute

FAC 6

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark

‘Electricity/Always’ 7″ single, May 1979

Rights holder: Universal (via Virgin)

FAC 7

Stationary – May 1979

FAC 8

Menstrual Abacus aka The Factory Egg Timer

FAC 9

No City Fun aka The Factory Flick, 8mm film/event – September 1979

Presented on DVD

FACT 10

Joy Division

‘Unknown Pleasures’ 12″ album, June 1979

BONUS ITEMS:

Bonus 12″

Tiller Boys

Big Noise From the Jungle / Slaves and Pyramids / What Me Worry?

2CDs of Joy Division interviews