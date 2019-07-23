Recensione: YUNA – Rouge

Yuna ha fascino, carisma, allegria e sensualità e Rouge è uno dei dischi R&B più interessanti usciti in questo 2019.

Il suo è l’album numero quattro ma senza dubbio il più ambizioso e ricercato. Il primo che ha pubblicato come una donna pienamente realizzata.

Yuna crea un pop soul che contiene la sensualità di Sade, il fascino di Aaliyah e la dolcezza di Brandy.

A dare una mano alla cantante malese sono arrivati personaggi del calibro di Little Simz, Kyle, G-Eazy, Jay Park e Masego. Insieme al produttore esecutivo Robin Hannibal e ad un team di produttori (Jason “J. Lbs” Pounds, Fisticuffs, Cardiak, Jordan Reyes).

L’intero album parla di come sto con me stessa: sono a mio agio con la mia relazione e con la mia carriera e il Rosso è il colore che mi rappresenta in questo momento”. 

Bisogna lasciarsi catturare dall’ammaliante mistura sonora di Yuna.
Il suo è un mondo Rouge !!!

Score:  7,15

Tre brani da ascoltare subito: Castaway – Blank Marquee – Likes

Quotes:  

Been holdin’ on these years
It’s bittersweet, these tears
Sayin’ to know what love is
You wanna move so fast
But I know we won’t last
Gotta let go of all the memories
You may be hurtin’ now
But once you understand why we can’t hold it out
I’m gon’ shed a new skin, babe
You say, “Just hang around
Just give me some time
Oh, give me some time to find my way”
But, baby, I know…

Our love is broken
My heart has frozen
You’re not the love of my life
I love my moments
Let me compose it (Yeah)
You’re not the love of my life

((Not) The Love Of My Life)

 

Hey
And she looks like a lot me
Hey
And she looks a lot like me

I still hear your voice, see your ghost in my house
Speaking softly, slowly
You live in my nightmares, my daydreams and everywhere
You’re callin’ me

Forget about you
If I could erase you from my head then I’d
Forget about you
Tell me how to do it, how do I just
Forget about you?
If I could erase you, baby, I’d replace you
Ooh, forget about you
Forget about you

I don’t wanna cry for you
‘Cause you don’t deserve these tears
Thought that I would die for you
Blame it on my younger years
Baby, now my vision’s clear
Things will never be the same
You were just a phase, my dear
You were just growing pain

(Forget About You)

 

Tracklist:  

1:    Castaway (Featuring Tyler, The Creator)
2:    Blank Marquee (Con G-Eazy)
3:    (Not) The Love Of My Life
4:    Teenage Heartbreak (Con Miyavi)
5:    Pink Youth (Con Little Simz)
6:    Forget About You
7:    Likes (Con Kyle)
8:    Amy (Con Masego)
9:    Does She (Con Jay Park)
10:    Forevermore
11:    Tiada Akhir (Malay; “no End”)

Discografia:

Decorate (2010)
Terukir di Bintang (2012)
Yuna (2012)
Nocturnal (2013)
Material (2015)
Chapters (2016)
Rouge (2019)

 

