Recensione: YUNA – Rouge

Yuna ha fascino, carisma, allegria e sensualità e Rouge è uno dei dischi R&B più interessanti usciti in questo 2019.

Il suo è l’album numero quattro ma senza dubbio il più ambizioso e ricercato. Il primo che ha pubblicato come una donna pienamente realizzata.

Yuna crea un pop soul che contiene la sensualità di Sade, il fascino di Aaliyah e la dolcezza di Brandy.

A dare una mano alla cantante malese sono arrivati personaggi del calibro di Little Simz, Kyle, G-Eazy, Jay Park e Masego. Insieme al produttore esecutivo Robin Hannibal e ad un team di produttori (Jason “J. Lbs” Pounds, Fisticuffs, Cardiak, Jordan Reyes).

L’intero album parla di come sto con me stessa: sono a mio agio con la mia relazione e con la mia carriera e il Rosso è il colore che mi rappresenta in questo momento”.

Bisogna lasciarsi catturare dall’ammaliante mistura sonora di Yuna.

Il suo è un mondo Rouge !!!

Score: 7,15

Tre brani da ascoltare subito: Castaway – Blank Marquee – Likes



Quotes:

Been holdin’ on these years

It’s bittersweet, these tears

Sayin’ to know what love is

You wanna move so fast

But I know we won’t last

Gotta let go of all the memories

You may be hurtin’ now

But once you understand why we can’t hold it out

I’m gon’ shed a new skin, babe

You say, “Just hang around

Just give me some time

Oh, give me some time to find my way”

But, baby, I know…

Our love is broken

My heart has frozen

You’re not the love of my life

I love my moments

Let me compose it (Yeah)

You’re not the love of my life

((Not) The Love Of My Life)

Hey

And she looks like a lot me

Hey

And she looks a lot like me

I still hear your voice, see your ghost in my house

Speaking softly, slowly

You live in my nightmares, my daydreams and everywhere

You’re callin’ me

Forget about you

If I could erase you from my head then I’d

Forget about you

Tell me how to do it, how do I just

Forget about you?

If I could erase you, baby, I’d replace you

Ooh, forget about you

Forget about you

I don’t wanna cry for you

‘Cause you don’t deserve these tears

Thought that I would die for you

Blame it on my younger years

Baby, now my vision’s clear

Things will never be the same

You were just a phase, my dear

You were just growing pain

(Forget About You)

Tracklist:

1: Castaway (Featuring Tyler, The Creator)

2: Blank Marquee (Con G-Eazy)

3: (Not) The Love Of My Life

4: Teenage Heartbreak (Con Miyavi)

5: Pink Youth (Con Little Simz)

6: Forget About You

7: Likes (Con Kyle)

8: Amy (Con Masego)

9: Does She (Con Jay Park)

10: Forevermore

11: Tiada Akhir (Malay; “no End”)

Discografia:

Decorate (2010)

Terukir di Bintang (2012)

Yuna (2012)

Nocturnal (2013)

Material (2015)

Chapters (2016)

Rouge (2019)

Se ti è piaciuto ti consiglio anche: