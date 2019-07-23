Recensione: YUNA – Rouge
Yuna ha fascino, carisma, allegria e sensualità e Rouge è uno dei dischi R&B più interessanti usciti in questo 2019.
Il suo è l’album numero quattro ma senza dubbio il più ambizioso e ricercato. Il primo che ha pubblicato come una donna pienamente realizzata.
Yuna crea un pop soul che contiene la sensualità di Sade, il fascino di Aaliyah e la dolcezza di Brandy.
A dare una mano alla cantante malese sono arrivati personaggi del calibro di Little Simz, Kyle, G-Eazy, Jay Park e Masego. Insieme al produttore esecutivo Robin Hannibal e ad un team di produttori (Jason “J. Lbs” Pounds, Fisticuffs, Cardiak, Jordan Reyes).
L’intero album parla di come sto con me stessa: sono a mio agio con la mia relazione e con la mia carriera e il Rosso è il colore che mi rappresenta in questo momento”.
Bisogna lasciarsi catturare dall’ammaliante mistura sonora di Yuna.
Il suo è un mondo Rouge !!!
Score: 7,15
Tre brani da ascoltare subito: Castaway – Blank Marquee – Likes
Quotes:
Been holdin’ on these years
It’s bittersweet, these tears
Sayin’ to know what love is
You wanna move so fast
But I know we won’t last
Gotta let go of all the memories
You may be hurtin’ now
But once you understand why we can’t hold it out
I’m gon’ shed a new skin, babe
You say, “Just hang around
Just give me some time
Oh, give me some time to find my way”
But, baby, I know…
Our love is broken
My heart has frozen
You’re not the love of my life
I love my moments
Let me compose it (Yeah)
You’re not the love of my life
((Not) The Love Of My Life)
Hey
And she looks like a lot me
Hey
And she looks a lot like me
I still hear your voice, see your ghost in my house
Speaking softly, slowly
You live in my nightmares, my daydreams and everywhere
You’re callin’ me
Forget about you
If I could erase you from my head then I’d
Forget about you
Tell me how to do it, how do I just
Forget about you?
If I could erase you, baby, I’d replace you
Ooh, forget about you
Forget about you
I don’t wanna cry for you
‘Cause you don’t deserve these tears
Thought that I would die for you
Blame it on my younger years
Baby, now my vision’s clear
Things will never be the same
You were just a phase, my dear
You were just growing pain
(Forget About You)
Tracklist:
1: Castaway (Featuring Tyler, The Creator)
2: Blank Marquee (Con G-Eazy)
3: (Not) The Love Of My Life
4: Teenage Heartbreak (Con Miyavi)
5: Pink Youth (Con Little Simz)
6: Forget About You
7: Likes (Con Kyle)
8: Amy (Con Masego)
9: Does She (Con Jay Park)
10: Forevermore
11: Tiada Akhir (Malay; “no End”)
Discografia:
Decorate (2010)
Terukir di Bintang (2012)
Yuna (2012)
Nocturnal (2013)
Material (2015)
Chapters (2016)
Rouge (2019)
