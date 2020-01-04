Video: JUSTIN BIEBER – Yummy

E’ on line su Youtube il video di Yummy il nuovo singolo di Justin Bieber, il primo brano che anticipa il prossimo album in studio in uscita nel 2020.

IL TESTO

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin’ or the late

Say the word, on my way

Bonafide stallion

It ain’t no stable, no, you stay on the run

Ain’t on the side, you’re number one

Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin’ or the late

Say the word, on my way

Standing up, keep me on the rise

Lost control of myself, I’m compromised

You’re incriminated, no disguise (No disguise)

And you ain’t never running low on supplies

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy (You stay flexin’ on me)

You stay flexin’ on me

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum (Yeah, yeah)

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

In the mornin’ or the late

Say the word, on my way

Hop in the Lambo’, I’m on my way

Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face

I’m elated that you are my lady

You got the yum, yum, yum, yum

You got the yum, yum-yum, woah

Woah-ooh

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

In the mornin’ or the late

Say the word, on my way

BIEBER STORY

Nel corso della sua carriera, Bieber ha raggiunto più di 50 miliardi di stream e l’equivalente di oltre 60 milioni di album in tutto il mondo. L’ultimo album “Purpose” (2015) ha venduto oltre 21 milioni di copie.

In attesa dell’arrivo nel 2020 del suo quinto album in studio, Bieber sta ancora una volta dominando l’etere e le classifiche. La sua recente collaborazione con Ed Sheeran “I Don’t Care” ha raggiunto il primo posto in 26 paesi del mondo, “Bad Guy” di Billie Eilish – con un piccolo aiuto del remix di Bieber – ha conquistato il primo posto negli Stati Uniti, e il singolo “10.000 Hours” con Dan + Shay ha ottenuto il più alto debutto in classifica per una canzone country nella storia della classifica Billboard Hot 100.

Nel 2017 la hit mondiale “Despacito Remix” ha battuto i record di streaming ed è diventato il video più visto di tutti i tempi. Grazie a “Despacito” e alla collaborazione con DJ Khaled “I’m The One” Justin è entrato nella storia della Billboard Hot 100 come primo artista a segnare nuove numero uno in settimane consecutive.

“Purpose” ha debuttato al primo posto in oltre 100 paesi in tutto il mondo e ha ottenuto una nomination ai Grammy 2016 come Album dell’anno. “Purpose” ha infranto i record globali di streaming e ha piazzato tre singoli consecutivi al primo posto negli Stati Uniti: “What Do You Mean”, “Sorry” e “Love Yourself”, che ha ricevuto una nomination ai Grammy per Record Of The Year. Alla fine del 2015, tutte e tre le tracce sono arrivate al primo, secondo e terzo posto nella classifica dei singoli britannici, superando un record precedentemente detenuto dai Beatles e facendo di Justin il primo artista a realizzare un’impresa del genere. Nel febbraio 2016 Justin ha vinto il suo primo Grammy: Best Dance Song per “Where Are You Now” contenuta in “Purpose”.

Justin Bieber, la cui carriera è iniziata nel 2009 con il successo mondiale 5x-platino “One Time”, è il primo artista a raggiungere oltre 10 miliardi di visualizzazioni su VEVO. Nel 2014 è stato classificato da Twitter come l’artista musicale più twittato dell’anno. Ad oggi ha pubblicato cinque album #1 e può vantare due film: Never Say Never (2011) e Believe (2013). Nel 2011 è stato nominato ai Grammy come Best New Artist. Nel 2013 Justin ha ricevuto il RIAA Diamond award per il singolo “Baby” del 2010 (12x-platino solo negli Stati Uniti) come singolo digitale più venduto di tutti i tempi.

WEB E SOCIAL