Video: JUSTIN BIEBER – Yummy
E’ on line su Youtube il video di Yummy il nuovo singolo di Justin Bieber, il primo brano che anticipa il prossimo album in studio in uscita nel 2020.
IL TESTO
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin’ or the late
Say the word, on my way
Bonafide stallion
It ain’t no stable, no, you stay on the run
Ain’t on the side, you’re number one
Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe
In the mornin’ or the late
Say the word, on my way
Standing up, keep me on the rise
Lost control of myself, I’m compromised
You’re incriminated, no disguise (No disguise)
And you ain’t never running low on supplies
Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it
Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe
Light a match, get litty, babe
That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah
Rollin’ eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy (You stay flexin’ on me)
You stay flexin’ on me
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum (Yeah, yeah)
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
In the mornin’ or the late
Say the word, on my way
Hop in the Lambo’, I’m on my way
Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face
I’m elated that you are my lady
You got the yum, yum, yum, yum
You got the yum, yum-yum, woah
Woah-ooh
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Yeah, you got that yummy-yum
That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
Any night, any day
Say the word, on my way
Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)
In the mornin’ or the late
Say the word, on my way
BIEBER STORY
Nel corso della sua carriera, Bieber ha raggiunto più di 50 miliardi di stream e l’equivalente di oltre 60 milioni di album in tutto il mondo. L’ultimo album “Purpose” (2015) ha venduto oltre 21 milioni di copie.
In attesa dell’arrivo nel 2020 del suo quinto album in studio, Bieber sta ancora una volta dominando l’etere e le classifiche. La sua recente collaborazione con Ed Sheeran “I Don’t Care” ha raggiunto il primo posto in 26 paesi del mondo, “Bad Guy” di Billie Eilish – con un piccolo aiuto del remix di Bieber – ha conquistato il primo posto negli Stati Uniti, e il singolo “10.000 Hours” con Dan + Shay ha ottenuto il più alto debutto in classifica per una canzone country nella storia della classifica Billboard Hot 100.
Nel 2017 la hit mondiale “Despacito Remix” ha battuto i record di streaming ed è diventato il video più visto di tutti i tempi. Grazie a “Despacito” e alla collaborazione con DJ Khaled “I’m The One” Justin è entrato nella storia della Billboard Hot 100 come primo artista a segnare nuove numero uno in settimane consecutive.
“Purpose” ha debuttato al primo posto in oltre 100 paesi in tutto il mondo e ha ottenuto una nomination ai Grammy 2016 come Album dell’anno. “Purpose” ha infranto i record globali di streaming e ha piazzato tre singoli consecutivi al primo posto negli Stati Uniti: “What Do You Mean”, “Sorry” e “Love Yourself”, che ha ricevuto una nomination ai Grammy per Record Of The Year. Alla fine del 2015, tutte e tre le tracce sono arrivate al primo, secondo e terzo posto nella classifica dei singoli britannici, superando un record precedentemente detenuto dai Beatles e facendo di Justin il primo artista a realizzare un’impresa del genere. Nel febbraio 2016 Justin ha vinto il suo primo Grammy: Best Dance Song per “Where Are You Now” contenuta in “Purpose”.
Justin Bieber, la cui carriera è iniziata nel 2009 con il successo mondiale 5x-platino “One Time”, è il primo artista a raggiungere oltre 10 miliardi di visualizzazioni su VEVO. Nel 2014 è stato classificato da Twitter come l’artista musicale più twittato dell’anno. Ad oggi ha pubblicato cinque album #1 e può vantare due film: Never Say Never (2011) e Believe (2013). Nel 2011 è stato nominato ai Grammy come Best New Artist. Nel 2013 Justin ha ricevuto il RIAA Diamond award per il singolo “Baby” del 2010 (12x-platino solo negli Stati Uniti) come singolo digitale più venduto di tutti i tempi.
WEB E SOCIAL
