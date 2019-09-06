Recensione: POST MALONE – Hollywood’s Bleeding

Austin Richard Post si è evoluto. Devo dirlo. Ero molto titubante ad ascoltare il nuovo disco dell’uomo dei record. Il successo planetario del suo precedente album “Beerbongs & Bentleys” l’aveva decretato a portarsi il fardello di essere uno dei più grandi rapper del pianeta.

Ma Post Malone non vuole fare il rapper. Lui vuole fare solo musica. E in questo disco lo si sente!

Le diciassette tracce dell’album sono la sua transazione, la sua nuova muta.

Artefice e pioniere della trap, luminare dell’hip-hop adesso si sta sempre più spostando verso il pop, ma anche verso l’electro, il country e il mondo indie.

Un processo che Posty ha ben calibrato. Così calibrati sono anche i feat.

Ci sono Future e Halsey, ma ci sono anche mister Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne con Travis Scott così come SZA, Meek Mill e Lil Baby e poi le scritture e produzioni, su tutte quella con Kanye West (Internet).

Nuovi suoni, nuove sperimentazioni. L’assolone di chitarra finale di Take What You Want , il quasi surf di Allergic, l’orchestra di Internet o le atmosfere rilassate e funky di Myself ne danno evidenza.

Per quanto riguarda le liriche chiariamo subito che non sono capolavori. Brani che sembrano essere composti più per la loro musicalità piuttosto che per il loro senso. Ma ci sta! Pezzi come Circles sono creati seguendo i dettami più canonici del pop, mentre altri, tipo Die For Me, sono esempi da manuale di una scrittura trap-pop banger.

Ciliegina sulla torta le super hit dei mesi scorsi Goodbyes, Sunflower e Wow che vanno di fatto a celebrare la sua produzione globale.

Ecco abbiamo messo in fila tutti gli elementi per dire che questo “Hollywood’s Bleeding” è un buon disco che ci da una visione del futuro verso il quale, quello che rimane delle trap, si presta ad affrontare.

Due appunti finali: forse diciassette sono troppe e poi se abbandonasse definitivamente l’autotune ?

Score: 7,15

Tre brani da ascoltare subito: Hollywood’s Bleeding – Circles – Take What You Want



Tracklist:

Hollywood’s Bleeding

Saint Tropez

Enemies’ (Feat. DaBaby)

Allergic

A Thousand Bad Times

Circles

Die For Me (Feat. Future & Halsey)

On The Road’ (Feat. Meek Mill & Lil Baby)

Take What You Want’ (Feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott)

I’m Gonna Be

Staring At The Sun’ (Feat. SZA)

Sunflower (Feat. Swae Lee)

Internet

Goodbyes (Feat. Young Thug)

Myself

I Know

Wow

Discografia:

2016 – Stoney

2018 – Beerbongs & Bentleys

2019 – Hollywood’s Bleeding

Video: