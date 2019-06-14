Recensione: MADONNA – Madame X

Madame X è un disco con diverse inclinazioni: latina, ispanica, tribale, ecclesiale, corale, dancefloor, oscura. Un caleidoscopio musicale del pop all’interno del quale Madonna riesce a fare continui cambio d’abito e a presentarsi sempre al meglio.

Quando avevo ascoltato il primo singolo Medellín con Maluma ero abbastanza prevenuto. Ho pensato: ecco il disco latineggiante, reggaeton che strizza l’occhio alle tendenze attuali.

Bene ho sbagliato la mia analisi. Madame X è un disco che non è banale. Alterna momenti densi ed oscuri a momenti più leggeri e danzerecci.

E’ senza dubbio un disco progressista che mette in mostra l’infinita voglia di continuare a sperimentare di Madonna.

Un disco globale all’interno del quale canta in portoghese, spagnolo e inglese.

Beat perfettamente prodotti e liriche senza peli sulla lingua.

Un viaggio nei suoni del mondo, soprattutto quelli latini, per cercare di trovare l’ennesima trasformazione.

Score: 6,75

Tre brani da ascoltare subito: Dark Ballet – God Control – I Don’t Search I Find



Quotes:

Everybody knows the damn truth

Our nation lied, we lost respect

When we wake up, what can we do?

Get the kids ready, take them to school

Everybody knows they don’t have a chance

To get a decent job, to have a normal life

When they talk reforms, it makes me laugh

They pretend to help, it makes me laugh

I think I understand why people get a gun

I think I understand why we all give up

Every day they have a kind of victory

Blood of innocence, spread everywhere

They say that we need love

But we need more than this

We lost God control

We lost God control

We lost God control

We lost God control

This is your wake-up call

I’m like your nightmare

I’m here to start your day

This is your wake-up call

We don’t have to fall

A new democracy

God and pornography

A new democracy



People think that I’m insane

The only gun is in my brain

Each new birth, it gives me hope

That’s why I don’t smoke that dope

Insane people think I am

Brain inside my only friend

Hope it gives me birth each new

That dope I don’t smoke, it’s true

Everybody knows the damn truth

Everybody knows the damn truth (Wake up)

We need to wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up

We need to make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up

It’s a hustle, yeah

It’s a hustle

It’s a con

It’s a hustle

It’s a weird kind of energy, a bizarre thing that happens to be

An abnormal fraternity, and I feel more than sympathy

We got to wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up

We need to make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up

(God Control )

I will be gay, if the gay are burned

I’ll be Africa, if Africa is shut down

I will be poor, if the poor are humiliated

I’ll be a child, if the children are exploited

I know what I am

And I know what I’m not

O mundo é selvagem

O caminho é solitário (É, é, é)

O mundo é selvagem

O caminho é solitário (É, é, é)

(É, é, é, é)

(É, é, é, é)

(É, é, é, é)

I’ll be Islam, if Islam is hated

I’ll be Israel, if they’re incarcerated

I’ll be Native Indian, if the Indian has been taken

I’ll be a woman, if she’s raped and her heart is breaking

I know what I am (God knows what I am)

And I know what I’m not (And He knows what I’m not)

Do you know who you are?

Will we know when to stop?



O mundo é selvagem

O caminho é solitário (É, é, é)

O mundo é selvagem

O caminho é solitário (É, é, é)

Eu sei o que sou

E o que não sou (É, é, é, é)

Eu sei o que sou

E o que não sou (É, é, é, é)

O mundo (Wild is the world)

Wild is the world (É selvagem)

Wild is the world (É, é, é, é)

I know what I am (God knows what I am)

And I know what I’m not (And He knows what I’m not)

Do you know who you are?

Will we know when to stop?

Wild is the world

And lonely is a path

To come to you

(Killers Who Are Partying )

I went to the far right

Then I went to the far left

I tried to recover my center of gravity

I guess I’m lost

I had to pay the cost

The thing that hurt me most

Was that I wasn’t lost

I came from the Midwest

Then I went to the Far East

I tried to discover my own identity

I guess I’m lost

I paid a handsome cost

The thing that hurt the most

Was that I wasn’t lost

I wasn’t lost

No, I wasn’t lost

It was a different feeling

A mix of lucidity and craziness

But I wasn’t lost, you believe me

I was right, and I’ve got the right

To choose my own life like a full circle

Life is a circle, life is a circle, life is a circle, life is a circle

Life is a circle, life is a circle, life is a circle, life is a circle

Aquilo que mais magoa

É que eu não estava perdida

Aquilo que mais magoa

É que eu não estava perdida

(Extreme Occident)

Tracklist:

Medellín (feat. Maluma)

Dark Ballet

God Control

Future (feat. Quavo)

Batuka

Killers Who Are Partying

Crave (feat. Swae Lee)

Crazy

Come Alive

Extreme Occident

Faz Gostoso (feat. Anitta)

Bitch I’m Loca (feat. Maluma)

I Don’t Search I Find

I Rise

Video:

