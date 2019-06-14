Recensione: MADONNA – Madame X
Madame X è un disco con diverse inclinazioni: latina, ispanica, tribale, ecclesiale, corale, dancefloor, oscura. Un caleidoscopio musicale del pop all’interno del quale Madonna riesce a fare continui cambio d’abito e a presentarsi sempre al meglio.
Quando avevo ascoltato il primo singolo Medellín con Maluma ero abbastanza prevenuto. Ho pensato: ecco il disco latineggiante, reggaeton che strizza l’occhio alle tendenze attuali.
Bene ho sbagliato la mia analisi. Madame X è un disco che non è banale. Alterna momenti densi ed oscuri a momenti più leggeri e danzerecci.
E’ senza dubbio un disco progressista che mette in mostra l’infinita voglia di continuare a sperimentare di Madonna.
Un disco globale all’interno del quale canta in portoghese, spagnolo e inglese.
Beat perfettamente prodotti e liriche senza peli sulla lingua.
Un viaggio nei suoni del mondo, soprattutto quelli latini, per cercare di trovare l’ennesima trasformazione.
Score: 6,75
Tre brani da ascoltare subito: Dark Ballet – God Control – I Don’t Search I Find
Quotes:
Everybody knows the damn truth
Our nation lied, we lost respect
When we wake up, what can we do?
Get the kids ready, take them to school
Everybody knows they don’t have a chance
To get a decent job, to have a normal life
When they talk reforms, it makes me laugh
They pretend to help, it makes me laugh
I think I understand why people get a gun
I think I understand why we all give up
Every day they have a kind of victory
Blood of innocence, spread everywhere
They say that we need love
But we need more than this
We lost God control
We lost God control
We lost God control
We lost God control
This is your wake-up call
I’m like your nightmare
I’m here to start your day
This is your wake-up call
We don’t have to fall
A new democracy
God and pornography
A new democracy
People think that I’m insane
The only gun is in my brain
Each new birth, it gives me hope
That’s why I don’t smoke that dope
Insane people think I am
Brain inside my only friend
Hope it gives me birth each new
That dope I don’t smoke, it’s true
Everybody knows the damn truth
Everybody knows the damn truth (Wake up)
We need to wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up
We need to make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up
It’s a hustle, yeah
It’s a hustle
It’s a con
It’s a hustle
It’s a weird kind of energy, a bizarre thing that happens to be
An abnormal fraternity, and I feel more than sympathy
We got to wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up
We need to make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up, make up
(God Control )
I will be gay, if the gay are burned
I’ll be Africa, if Africa is shut down
I will be poor, if the poor are humiliated
I’ll be a child, if the children are exploited
I know what I am
And I know what I’m not
O mundo é selvagem
O caminho é solitário (É, é, é)
O mundo é selvagem
O caminho é solitário (É, é, é)
(É, é, é, é)
(É, é, é, é)
(É, é, é, é)
I’ll be Islam, if Islam is hated
I’ll be Israel, if they’re incarcerated
I’ll be Native Indian, if the Indian has been taken
I’ll be a woman, if she’s raped and her heart is breaking
I know what I am (God knows what I am)
And I know what I’m not (And He knows what I’m not)
Do you know who you are?
Will we know when to stop?
O mundo é selvagem
O caminho é solitário (É, é, é)
O mundo é selvagem
O caminho é solitário (É, é, é)
Eu sei o que sou
E o que não sou (É, é, é, é)
Eu sei o que sou
E o que não sou (É, é, é, é)
O mundo (Wild is the world)
Wild is the world (É selvagem)
Wild is the world (É, é, é, é)
I know what I am (God knows what I am)
And I know what I’m not (And He knows what I’m not)
Do you know who you are?
Will we know when to stop?
Wild is the world
And lonely is a path
To come to you
(Killers Who Are Partying )
I went to the far right
Then I went to the far left
I tried to recover my center of gravity
I guess I’m lost
I had to pay the cost
The thing that hurt me most
Was that I wasn’t lost
I came from the Midwest
Then I went to the Far East
I tried to discover my own identity
I guess I’m lost
I paid a handsome cost
The thing that hurt the most
Was that I wasn’t lost
I wasn’t lost
No, I wasn’t lost
It was a different feeling
A mix of lucidity and craziness
But I wasn’t lost, you believe me
I was right, and I’ve got the right
To choose my own life like a full circle
Life is a circle, life is a circle, life is a circle, life is a circle
Life is a circle, life is a circle, life is a circle, life is a circle
Aquilo que mais magoa
É que eu não estava perdida
Aquilo que mais magoa
É que eu não estava perdida
(Extreme Occident)
Tracklist:
Medellín (feat. Maluma)
Dark Ballet
God Control
Future (feat. Quavo)
Batuka
Killers Who Are Partying
Crave (feat. Swae Lee)
Crazy
Come Alive
Extreme Occident
Faz Gostoso (feat. Anitta)
Bitch I’m Loca (feat. Maluma)
I Don’t Search I Find
I Rise
Discografia:
1983 – Madonna
1984 – Like a Virgin
1986 – True Blue
1989 – Like a Prayer
1992 – Erotica
1994 – Bedtime Stories
1998 – Ray of Light
2000 – Music
2003 – American Life
2005 – Confessions on a Dance Floor
2008 – Hard Candy
2012 – MDNA
2015 – Rebel Heart
2019 – Madame X
Video:
