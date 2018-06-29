“JOE STRUMMER 001” La raccolta dedicata a JOE STRUMMER

“Joe Strummer 001” è la prima raccolta sulla carriera di Joe Strummer al di fuori dai The Clash.

“Joe Strummer 001” include i brani preferiti dai fan dei suoi lavori con gli 101ers e i The Mescaleros, tutti i suoi album da solista, le colonne sonore e un album di inediti.

Ad accompagnare come singolo questa uscita il brano “London is Burning”,una alternative/early version di “Burnin’ Street” presente nel disco di Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros “Streetcore”.

“Joe Strummer 001” è disponibile nei seguenti formati:

Edizione limitata Deluxe Box set: Quadruple heavyweight Vinyl, 7” vinyl single, cassette, A4 Book, enamel badge, art print, screen print, lyrics and sticker sheet (IGN53BOX).

Edizione limitata Deluxe Double CD in A4 Book (IGNCD53X).

Double CD in cofanetto (IGNCD53).

Quadruple heavyweight Vinyl in cofanetto (IGNLP53X).

Digital download.

Tutti i formati includono tracce che non sono mai apparse prima in altri album e tracce rimasterizzate.

Tutti i formati conterranno in esclusiva un album di materiale inediti inclusa una prima demo di “This Is England” intitolata “Czechoslovak Song/Where Is England”, una demo di ‘Letsagetabitarockin’, registrata in Elgin Avenue nel 1975, scene di ‘Sid & Nancy’ insieme a Mick Jones e il brano inedito “Rose Of Erin”, il brano biografico e mitico “The Cool Impossible” e “London Is Burning”, una delle ultime canzoni registrate da Joe.

Pionere del punk, cantante, compositore, attivista, ispirazione musicale e politica per una generazione, Joe Strummer era il frontman più carismatico e appassionato emerso dall’esplosione punk della fine degli anni 70.

Dopo la morte nel dicembre del 2002, si scoprì che Joe era un archivista del suo lavoro e conservava nel giardino dietro la sua casa moltissimi scritti e cassette. Ad oggi il suo archivio conta più di 20.000 pezzi.

L’archiviazione di questo materiale e la compilazione di “Joe Strummer 001” è stata supervisionata dalla vedova di Joe, Luce, e da Robert Gordon McHarg III.

Tutte le tracce sono state restaurate e masterizzate da Peter J. Moore, vincitore di Grammy Award, alla E. Room a Toronto, Canada.

Ascoltando i nastri e le cassette si scoprì che Joe era solito nascondere le canzoni, tanto da lasciare anche 20 minuti di silenzio tra un brano e un altro. Sulle prime otto cassette registrate si scoprì che c’erano tracce nascoste sovraimposte sulle altre. Per esempio, le cassette dall’1 al 4 erano state occupate da una canzone e i nastri dal 5 all’ 8 da altre due canzoni che comparvero, a causa della degradazione dei nastri, solo quando le registrazioni andarono a Peter J Moore che riuscì a separare i brani l’uno dall’altro.

Il box set ha lo stesso contenuto del CD set e viene stampato su un vinile di qualità 180g. Il box set che accompagna il libro incluso anche nel CD Deluxe contiene cimeli raramente visti e non pubblicati prima presi dalla collezione personale di Joe, insieme a recensioni storiche della stampa e note tecniche sugli album. La cover di tutti i formati è presa dalla patente californiana di Joe del 1990.

L’artwork è stato curato da Robert Gordon McHarg III che precedentemente ha lavorato sul box ‘Sound System’ dei Clash con Paul Simonon, sulla compilation di John Paul Simonon ‘Anthologia’ e ha curato la the Black Market Clash Exhibition.

Gordon dice: “L’idea dietro il libro è quella di un libretto A4 fatto come se Joe lo avesse progettato da sè, raccontando la sua storia. Si tratta di un racconto dei suoi lavori e include anche lyrics scritte a mano con note personali e scarabocchi.”

Questi i dettagli dei vari formati:

‘JOE STRUMMER 001’ CD AND VINYL

Tracklisting (showing Vinyl side breaks)

SIDE 1.

‘Letsagetabitarockin’

1975 101ers from ‘Elgin Avenue Breakdown’

‘Keys To Your Heart’

1976 101ers from ‘Elgin Avenue Breakdown'(Version 2)

‘Love Kills’

1986 Joe Strummer from ‘Sid And Nancy’ OST

‘Tennesse Rain’

1987 Joe Strummer from ‘Walker’ OST

‘Trash City’

1988 Joe Strummer & Latino Rockabilly War from ‘Permanent Record’ OST

‘15th Brigade’

1989 Joe Strummer B.side of ‘Island Hopping’

SIDE 2.

‘Ride Your Donkey’

1989 Joe Strummer from ‘Earthquake Weather’

‘Burning Lights’

1990 Joe Strummer from ‘I Hired A Contract Killer’ OST

‘Afro-Cuban Be-Bop’

1990 The Astro-Physicans from ‘I Hired a Contract Killer’ OST

‘Sand Paper Blues’

1995 Radar from ‘Sandpaper Blues’ Exhibition

‘Generations’

1997 Electric Dog House from ‘Generations 1 (A Punk Look At Human Rights)’

SIDE 3.

‘It’s A Rockin’World’

1998 Joe Strummer from ‘South Park’ OST

‘Yalla Yalla’

1999 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros from ‘Rock Art & The X-Ray Style’

‘X-Ray Style’

1999 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros from ‘Rock Art & The X-Ray Style’

‘Johnny Appleseed’

2001 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros from ‘Global A Go-Go’

SIDE 4.

‘Minstrel Boy’

2001 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros from ‘Black Hawk Down’ OST

‘Redemption Song’

2002 Joe Strummer with Johnny Cash from ‘Johnny Cash: Unearthed’

‘Over The Border’

2002 Joe Strummer with Jimmy Cliff from ‘Fantastic Plastic People’

‘Coma Girl’

2003 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros from ‘Street Core’

‘Silver & Gold’

2003 Joe Strummer & Mescaleros from ‘Street Core’

SIDE 5.

‘Letsagetabitarockin’

1975 Previously Unreleased Cassette Tape Demo. Recorded at 101 Elgin Avenue. Joe Strummer: Vocals & Guitar.

Julian Yewdall dice: “Nel settembre del 1975 sono finalmente riuscito a fare in modo che Joe scrivesse i suoi testi insieme ad una bozza di registrazione. Dopo ho preso tutto e ho depositato la busta nella mia banca, perché questo era il metodo più veloce che conoscevo per proteggere legalmente il suo copyright. Più di 30 anni dopo, e molto tempo dopo aver chiuso il conto, mi sono imbattuto in una ricevuta dimenticata della banca tra alcune vecchie lettere e, ritornando alla banca, ero stupito e felice quando mi hanno restituito la busta”.

‘Czechoslovak Song’ / ‘Where Is England’

1983 Previously Unreleased 1/2 Inch Tape Master Demo dated August.

Early version of ‘This Is England.’

Joe Strummer: Vocals & Guitar. Paul Simonon: Bass. Pete Howard: Drums.

‘Pouring Rain’

1984 Previously Unreleased 1 inch 8-track Demo Recorded July 1984.

Joe Strummer: Vocals & Guitar. Paul Simonon: Bass. Pete Howard: Drums.

Mixed by Peter J. Moore 2018

‘Blues On The River’

1984 July. Previously Unreleased. 1 Inch 8 Track Tape Demo.

Joe Strummer: Vocals & Guitar. Drum Machine.

Mixed by Peter J. Moore 2018

‘Crying on 23rd’

1985 with The Sooth Sayers. Previously Unreleased. 1/4 Inch Tape. Produced by Joe Strummer. Outtake from the Alex Cox film ‘Sid & Nancy.’Joe Strummer: Vocals, Rhythm Guitar, Bass. Mick Jones: Guitar. Chris Musto: Drums, Percussion.

‘2 Bullets’

1985 with Pearl Harbour. Previously Unreleased. 1/4 Inch Tape. Produced by Joe Strummer. Outtake from ‘Sid & Nancy.’Pearl Harbour: Vocals. Joe Strummer: Rhythm Guitar, Bass. Mick Jones: Guitar. Chris Musto: Drums. B.J. Cole: Pedal Steel Guitar.

N.B. Entrambe le canzoni sono state registrate a Kentish Town e sono le prime registrazioni di Joe and Mick da ‘Combat Rock.’

SIDE 6.

‘When Pigs Fly’

1993 from When Pigs Fly.

Joe Strummer: Vocals & Guitar. Danny Thompson: Bass. Tommy McManamon: Electric Rhythm, Licks Guitar, Spanish Guitar.Terry Williams: Drums. James MacNally: Flute, Piano, Bodhran. Lee Goodall: Saxophone. Steve Warbeck: Accordion. Stuart Gordon: Violin.

‘Pouring Rain’

1993 from When Pigs Fly

Joe Strummer: Vocals & Guitar. Danny Thompson: Bass. Terry Williams: Drums. Steve Warbeck: Accordion.

‘Rose Of Erin’

1993 from When Pigs Fly

Joe Strummer: Vocals & Guitar. Danny Thompson: Bass. Terry Williams: Drums. Steve Warbeck: Accordion. Tommy McManamon: Fuzz Electric Guitar, Rhythm & Slide Guitars James MacNally: Whistle, Piano

Previously Unreleased. From the Sara Driver film ‘When Pigs Fly’

Transferred from Cassette Tape. Produced by Joe Strummer

Recorded 1993 at Rockfield Studios.

‘The Cool Impossible’

1993 JS Demo

Previously Unreleased. Recorded 1993 at Rockfield Studios. 2 Inch Tape Multitrack. Produced by Kosmo Vinyl. Mixed by Peter J. Moore 2018

Joe Strummer: Vocals & Guitar. Danny Thompson: Bass. Aaron Ahmun: Drums. Tommy McManamon: Guitars. James MacNally: Piano.

‘London Is Burning’

2002 Mescaleros

Previously Unreleased. Recorded 2002. The last song to be discovered for Joe Strummer 001. Reworked into ‘Burning Streets’ on ‘Streetcore’. Originally titled ‘Fire Fighting Street’ and written for Joe’s show at Acton Town Hall for the Fire Brigade Union on November 15th 2002. Produced by Joe Strummer, Martin Slattery & Scott Shields. Joe Strummer: Vocals & Guitar. Scott Shields: Drums, Bass, Acoustic Guitar, Slide Guitar, Synth, BVs. Martin Slattery: Electric Guitar, Chamberlain Strings, Tambourine, BVs.

SIDE 7. 12” SINGLE

‘US North’

1986 JS/Jones from Candy Mountain

Previously Unreleased. Recorded 1986. 1/2 Inch Tape Master. Produced by Mick Jones. Unused song from the Robert Frank and Rudy Wurlitzer film ‘Candy Mountain’ . Joe Strummer: Vocals, Guitar. Mick Jones: Vocals, Guitars, Bass. Greg Roberts: Drums. Dan Donovan: Keyboards. Felippe Gonzales: Bongos. Xavier Solano: Agogo. Strings played by The Radio Futura Philharmonic Orchestra, Madrid

Il Box Set conterrà tutte le precedenti più:

7” SINGLE

‘This is England ‘

1984 July Demo

Previously Unreleased.1 Inch 8 Track Tape Demo.

Joe Strummer: Vocals & Guitar, Paul Simonon: Bass, Pete Howard: Drums.

Mixed by Peter J. Moore 2018

‘Before We Go Forward’

1984 July Demo

Previously Unreleased. 1 Inch 8 Track Tape Demo.

Joe Strummer: Vocals & Guitar, Paul Simonon: Bass, Pete Howard: Drums.

Mixed by Peter J. Moore 2018

CASSETTE

‘U.S. North Basement Demo’

Unreleased. Recorded 1986. Discovered in Joe’s cast cupboard.

Joe Strummer & Mick Jones: Vocals, Guitar, Drum Machine

29 Giugno 2018