DOLLY PARTON arriva “Rockstar”. Tra gli ospiti PAUL MCCARTNEY, RINGO STARR, MILEY CYRUS e tanti altri

La superstar country Dolly Parton uscirà con un nuovo disco. Per farlo ha chiamato alla sua corte alcuni degli artisti più leggendari della musica rock insieme a star del pop di oggi.

Il disco che si intitolerà “Rockstar” ed è una raccolta di 30 canzoni che include nove brani originali e 21 inni rock iconici. “Rockstar” uscirà in tutto il mondo il 17 novembre.

Tra gli ospiti del disco personaggi come Paul McCartney con Ringo Starr, Sting, Elton John, Steven Tyler, Stevie Nicks, Peter Frampton, Miley Cyrus, Debbie Harry, Lizzo e tanti altri.

Sono così entusiasta di presentare finalmente il mio primo album Rock and Roll, Rockstar! Sono molto onorato e privilegiato di aver lavorato con alcuni dei più grandi cantanti e musicisti iconici di tutti i tempi e poter cantare tutte le canzoni iconiche dell’album è stata una gioia oltre misura. Spero che a tutti piaccia l’album tanto quanto mi è piaciuto metterlo insieme!

Primo singolo tratto da Rockstar è World on Fire, che sarà disponibile giovedì 11 maggio.

LA TRACKLIST

1. “Rockstar (with special guest Richie Sambora)”

2. “World on Fire”

3. “Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting)”

4. “Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry)”

5. “Magic Man (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Lee)”

6. “Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty)”

7. “Either Or (feat. Kid Rock)”

8. “I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler & special guest Warren Haynes)”

9. “What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks & special guest Waddy Wachtel)”

10. “Purple Rain”

11. “Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton)”

12. “I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)”

13. “Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton)”

14. “Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus)”

15. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)”

16. “Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin)”

17. “Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry)”

18. “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John)”

19. “Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge)”

20. “Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)”

21. “We Are The Champions”

22. “Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)”

23. “My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon)”

24. “What’s Up? (feat. Linda Perry)”

25. “You’re No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)”

26. “Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)”

27. “Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald)”

28. “I Dreamed About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)”

29. “Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)”

30. “Free Bird (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)”

