COACHELLA 2022: la lineup, gli orari, lo streaming. I MÅNESKIN live domenica (alle 7:25 italiane)

Questa sera è la grande sera dei Måneskin al Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. In programma sono alle 10:25 pm orario locale, da noi alle 7:25 (visibile su Youtube Coachella 2022 LIVE Channel 2).

Ultima sera di tre giorni di concerti, dal 15 al 17 aprile, con il meglio della musica mondiale. Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Swedish House Mafia e The Weeknd i super big.

Ma nel cast anche Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Doja Cat, Run the Jewels, Jamie xx, Carly Rae Jepsen, Vince Staples, Japanese Breakfast, Baby Keem, Caribou, Arcade Fire, Idles e anche i nostri Måneskin.

IL PROGRAMMA

Domenica 17 aprile

Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd (10:20 p.m., Coachella Stage)

The Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon (10:40, Mojave)

Michael Bibi (10:00, Yuma)

Belly (9:40, Gobi)

Jesse Reyez (9:40, Mojave)

Denzel Curry (9:40, Sahara)

Jamie xx (9:30, Outdoor Theatre)

Natanael Cano (8:35, Gobi)

Doja Cat (8:30, Coachella Stage)

Måneskin (8:30, Mojave)

Fatboy Slim (8:30, Yuma)

Duke Dumont (8:20, Sahara)

Nathy Peluso (8:00, Sonora)

Joji (7:40, Outdoor Theatre)

Ali Gatie (7:25, Gobi)

Dave (7:15, Mojave)

Karol G (7:00, Coachella Stage)

Bedouin (7:00, Yuma)

Duck Sauce (6:50, Sahara)

Eyedress (6:30, Sonora)

Chicano Batman (6:10, Gobi)

Fred Again.. (6:05, Mojave)

Solomun (6:15, Outdoor Theatre)

Maggie Rogers (5:45, Coachella Stage)

Vince Staples (5:35, Sahara)

Satori (5:30, Yuma)

Crumb (5:25, Sonora)

Finneas (5:05, Outdoor Theatre)

Orville Peck (5:05, Gobi)

Kim Petras (5:00, Mojave)

Run the Jewels (4:35, Coachella Stage)

Viagra Boys (4:20, Sonora)

Channel Tres (4:20, Sahara)

Beabadoobee (4:00, Gobi)

Adam Port (4:00, Yuma)

Alec Benjamin (4:00, Outdoor Theatre)

Emotional Oranges (3:50, Mojave)

Banda MS (3:20, Coachella Stage)

Skegss (3:20, Sonora)

Griselda (3:15, Sahara)

Yola (2:55, Outdoor Theatre)

Hayden James (2:55, Gobi)

Olivia O’Brien (2:45, Mojave)

Luttrell (2:30, Yuma)

Altin Gün (2:20, Sonora)

Surf Curse (2:15, Coachella Stage)

Maxo Kream (2:05, Sahara)

Mariah the Scientist (2:00, Outdoor Theatre)

Sampa the Great (2:00, Gobi)

Inglish (1:40, Mojave)

Gabe Real (1:30, Coachella Stage)

Cariño (1:25, Sonora)

Cre-8 (1:15, Sahara)

Massio (1:10, Gobi)

Dave P (1:10, Outdoor Theatre)

Amémé (1:00, Yuma)

Interventionboi (12:00, Sonora)

Cole Knight (12:00, Yuma)

VEDERLO IN STREAMING

È possibile seguire il Coachella in streaming. Il live verrà trasmesso sul canale YouTube del Festival e sarà accessibile da qualsiasi parte del mondo, Italia compresa.

IL PROGRAMMA DI LIVE 1

4:00 PM – Welcome 4:15 PM – Surf Curse 5:05 PM – Run the Jewels 6:00 PM – Grupo Firme 6:50 PM – Finneas 7:45 PM – Maggie Rogers 8:30 PM – Karol G 9:30 PM – Doja Cat 10:30 PM – Swedish House Mafia / the Weeknd

IL PROGRAMMA DI LIVE 2

4:00 PM – Welcome 4:15 PM – Yola 4:55 PM – Banda MS 5:45 PM – beabadoobee 6:30 PM – Alec Benjamin 7:10 PM – Vince Staples 8:00 PM – Chicano Batman 8:50 PM – Dave 9:35 PM – Joji 10:25 PM – Måneskin 11:10 PM – Jamie xx

Il programma di LIVE 3

4:00 PM – Welcome 4:15 PM – Emotional Oranges 5:00 PM – Channel Tres 5:45 PM – Kim Petras 6:30 PM – Fred Again 7:15 PM – Duck Sauce 8:15 PM – Ali Gatie 9:00 PM – Duke Dumont 10:00 PM – Jessie Reyez 10:45 PM – Denzel Curry 11:30 PM – Belly

WEB & SOCIAL

https://www.coachella.com

https://www.facebook.com/coachella

https://www.instagram.com/coachella

https://www.youtube.com/user/coachella