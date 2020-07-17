Video e Testo: THE KILLERS – My Own Soul’s Warning

E’ on line il video di My Own Soul’s Warnin dei The Killers. Il brano è il secondo singolo del nuovo album della band “Imploding The Mirage” in uscita il 21 agosto.

“Imploding The Mirage” è il sesto album in studio dei The Killers e fa seguito a Wonderful Wonderful del 2017, ed è stato anticipato dal primo singolo “Caution”, che ha raggiunto il primo posto in entrambe le classifiche radiofoniche Alternative e Triple A negli Stati Uniti. Successivamente la band ha pubblicato “Fire In Bone” e il secondo singolo “My Own Soul’s Warning”.

IL TESTO

I tried going against my own soul’s warning

But in the end, something just didn’t feel right

Oh I tried diving even though the sky was storming

I just wanted to get back to where you are

If you could see through the banner of the sun

Into eternity’s eyes

Like a vision reaching down to you

Would you turn away?

What if it knew you by your name?

What kind of words would cut

Through the clutter of the whirlwind of these days?

I tried going against my own soul’s warning

And in the end, something just didn’t feel right

Oh I tried diving, even though the sky was storming

Thunderheads were forming

But man I thought I could fly

And when I hit the ground

It made a messed up sound

And it kept on rattling through my days

And cutting up my nights

Like a goddamned knife

And it got me thinking, no matter how far

That I just wanted to get back to where you are

I tried going against my own soul’s warning

But in the end, something just didn’t feel right

Oh I tried running from the memory and the mourning

But the penalty kept on pouring

And now I think I know why

‘Cause when I hit the ground

It made a messed up sound

And it kept on rattling through my days

And cutting up my nights

Like a goddamned knife

And it got me thinking, no matter how far

I just wanted to get back to where you are

Fonte: LyricFind

Imploding The Mirage è prodotto dalla band in collaborazione con Shawn Everett e Jonathan Rado dei Foxygen – è stato registrato a Los Angeles, Las Vegas, e Park City, UT. È il primo album dei Killers ad essere scritto e registrato da quando hanno lasciato la loro città natale, Las Vegas, NV. Imploding The Mirage vanta anche una brillante schiera di collaboratori, un’altra novità assoluta per la band. La lista degli artisti presenti include Lindsey Buckingham, KD Lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel (War On Drugs), Blake Mills e Lucius.

La band annuncia inoltre che posticiperà le restanti date del tour del 2020 per il Nord America e l’Australia, mentre sono confermati gli show in programma nel Regno Unito nel 2021 La band ha detto in un messaggio ai fan:

Come molti di noi si sono resi conto durante la pandemia di Covid-19, l’idea che saremmo tornati alla “normalità” è più lontana nel futuro di quanto pensassimo inizialmente. Con questo in mente, abbiamo preso la difficile decisione di posticipare le date previste del nostro tour nordamericano e australiano per l’autunno. La sicurezza dei nostri fan e delle nostre famiglie è sempre della massima importanza per noi. Non vogliamo altro che partire e suonare queste canzoni per voi e quando sarà il momento giusto, lo faremo! Be safe and be healthy. We appreciate you”.

ABOUT THE KILLERS

Dal loro debutto del 2004 con Hot Fuss, i Killers hanno venduto 28 milioni di album, hanno fatto da headliner nei più grandi stadi e festival di tutto il mondo e hanno vinto decine di premi. Dopo il loro album del 2017, Wonderful Wonderful, arrivato alla numero uno della classifica Billboard (si trattava di una sorta di lettera d’amore: Brandon Flowers aveva scritto le canzoni per incoraggiare nella moglie durante una depressione molto invalidante), Imploding the Mirage è come la luce che rischiara l’oscurità; rappresenta il superamento della tristezza e la celebrazione di questo passaggio. È un disco che parla di amore eterno, di perseveranza nei momenti difficili, e della forza che deriva dall’affrontare una tempesta potendo contare sull’amicizia e i legami familiari.

