Recensione: THE MARS VOLTA – “The Mars Volta”

Our father thy will be done

I have denied this life its worth

I will not be the victim

Sickness to you my master

Here’s to getting worse

Hope it kills you faster

Show me how it hurts to rot from the inside out

This vigil burns until the day our fires overtake you

Our father we forsake you

Blessed be his name

Nothing now the same

Ask me why I hate

Why I’ve prayed to see the nation that I loved disintegrate

And gladly give my life

That revolution regenerates

In honor of the strife of those who’ve died

In generations before your blood stained glory

I reject you

I deny you

I defy you to continue

I defy you to continue

In honor of the strife of those who’ve died

In generations before your blood stained glory

I reject you

I deny you

I defy you to continue

Smite the shepherd and the sheep will be scattered

(Vigil)