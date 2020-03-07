Recensione: THE CINEMATIC ORCHESTRA – “To Believe (Remixes)”

Questa sera avevo l’ansia. Dopo avere ascolto il telegiornale ed avere avuto il quotidiano disastroso bollettino di guerra da CoronaVirus ho appreso che la Lombardia era in zona rossa. Lombardia chiusa per farla breve. Mi è cresciuta l’ansia.

Dovevo trovare assolutamente un rimedio. Avevo bisogno di fare pace con i miei sensi e con il mondo esterno. Di solito per ristabilire questo equilibrio ascolto musica.

Il possibile rimedio erano i The Cinematic Orchestra. Avevo bisogno di rilassamento, di atmosfera, di sogno, di oniricità, di introspezione sonora.

Tutto questo è possibile ascoltando “To Believe (Remixes)”. Il loro nuovo album, o meglio il remix del loro precedente “To Belive” disco uscito nel 2019.

Il loro precedente capolavoro rivestito e rielaborato da nuovi versioni realizzate da alcuni dei produttori e artisti preferiti dalla Cinematic Orchestra.

Raccontano loro stessi:

Invitare gli artisti che ti hanno ispirato a re-immaginare il tuo lavoro è uno dei più grandi privilegi di un musicista’ .

Tra gli artisti coinvolti nel progetto figurano Actress, Moiré, Kelly Moran, Dorian Concept, la violoncellista e cantante Lucinda Chua, lo sperimentatore Fennesz e il pianista contemporaneo James Heather, solo per citarne alcuni. Presente anche un remix postumo di ‘Lessons’ di Ras G, oltre a remix già editi dell’arpista Mary Lattimore (Ghostly), Pepé Bradock e Anthony Naples.

Un disco assoluto. Un piccolo gioiello.

Alla fine dell’ascolto ho ancora l’ansia. La situazione è troppo grave per poterla mitigare solo con la musica.

Ma sto meglio. La musica ha il suo effetto benefico. Sempre e comunque e la The Cinematic Orchestra genera relax.

SCORE: 7,5

TRE BRANI DA ASCOLTARE SUBITO:

Wait for Now (feat. Tawiah) [Mary Lattimore Rework]

A Caged Bird/Imitations of Life (feat. Roots Manuva) [James Heather Rework]

Lessons (Ras G Remix)

QUOTES:

Take my hand and see

Where we could go, when you take the leap

Leave the fear behind

And let me know, now

Walk with me

Lead me to the light

Show me where to go

‘Cause I need your council, give me strength so I can be

Let your walls fall down

I’m lost without your way

We had it all

My undivided

Let’s change the way we are

We’ll have it all, just like before

Hold me close

Guilt and pain has made me honest once again

So can I show you all the lessons learnt now?

How long for the perfect time?

If not now then when? Oh, how long?

No, don’t be silent

We can be true again

No need to wait

Wait for now

Our walls come down

Reveal to me

No need to wait, no

For me to see

Now is the time

Reveal to me

If not now, when?

For me to see

(Wait for Now)

TRACKLIST

LP1

1. Wait for Now (feat. Tawiah) [Mary Lattimore Rework]

2. The Workers of Art (Kelly Moran Remix)

3. Lessons (Dorian Concept Remix)

4. A Caged Bird/Imitations of Life (feat. Roots Manuva) [Fennesz Remix]

5. Wait For Now (feat. Tawiah) [BlankFor.ms Remix]

6. To Believe (feat. Moses Sumney) [Lucinda Chua Rework]

7. A Caged Bird/Imitations of Life (feat. Roots Manuva) [James Heather Rework]

8. Wait for Now (feat. Tawiah) [Pépé Bradock’s Just A Word To Say Mix]

LP2

1. Wait for Now (feat. Tawiah) [Pépé Bradock’s Wobbly Mix]

2. Lessons (Ras G Remix)

3. The Workers of Art (Photay Remix)

4. A Promise (feat. Heidi Vogel) [PC’s Cirali mix]

5. Zero One/This Fantasy (feat. Grey Reverend) [The Cinematic Orchestra Remix]

6. A Caged Bird/Imitations of Life (feat. Roots Manuva) [Moiré Remix]

7. To Believe (feat. Moses Sumney) [Anthony Naples Remix]

8. A Promise (feat. Heidi Vogel) [Actress’ the sky of your heart will rain mix 2]

DISCOGRAFIA

Motion (1999)

Every Day (2002)

Ma Fleur (2007)

To Believe (2019)

WEB & SOCIAL

instagram.com/cinematic_orchestra

twitter.com/tco_official

facebook.com/cinematicorchestra