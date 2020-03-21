Recensione: MORRISSEY – “I Am Not a Dog on a Chain”
È tornato l’eterno ribelle Morrissey, con un album dal titolo che parla da solo.
“I Am Not a Dog on a Chain” è il tredicesimo lavoro da solista della ex voce degli Smiths, che esce in un momento storico senza precedenti, e arriva dopo la criticata decisione di suonare alla Wembley Arena lo scorso 14 marzo, in piena emergenza pandemica.
D’altronde Moz è ormai meno noto per la sua musica che per le sparate contro tutto e tutti, le prese di posizione sempre più discutibili e i gesti sfrontati da pazzo arrogante. Ma quando esce un disco come questo, si ripropone l’eterna questione: è possibile separare il personaggio dall’artista?
“I Am Not a Dog on a Chain” potrebbe dimostrare che è possibile. È un album godibilissimo, che scorre senza intoppi e conferma l’iconicità british dell’artista, che nell’energico pezzo di apertura, “Jim Jim Falls”, apre le danze con un provocatorio invito al suicidio come estremo atto di coerenza: “If you’re gonna live then live/ don’t talk about it / if you’re gonna kill yourself / then for God’s sake / just kill yourself”.
Il sessantenne Morrissey ci sembra a tratti un crooner che guarda al suo passato con una certa nostalgia (i synth anni Ottanta di “Once I Saw the River Clean”, le liriche disincantate di “Love Is on Its Way Out”, il duetto con Thelma Houston in “Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?”), a tratti uno che reclama la sua libertà di provocare. Come in “Knockabout World”, dove sembra parlare a sé stesso, congratulandosi per continuare a sopravvivere in un mondo ostile: “They kicked to kill you / do not forget / they tried to turn you / into a public target”.
Pezzi esplosivi si alternano a tracce più intime ed emozionanti, come l’intensa “The Truth About Ruth” e “My Hurling Days Are Gone”, che chiude l’album con un ritornello aperto e romantico e un crescendo liberatorio arricchito da un coro.
Ascoltando “I Am Not a Dog on a Chain” ho pensato a Mickey Sabbath, il protagonista di un bellissimo romanzo di Philip Roth, “Il teatro di Sabbath”, che è la lunga resa dei conti di un ex burattinaio sessantaquattrenne alle prese con il problema della morte. Sabbath è irriverente ai limiti dell’odioso, scorretto e ossessivo, trasforma tutto ciò che fa in una farsa, ma nasconde una disperazione reale. Forse anche il Morrissey del 2020 è un personaggio del suo stesso teatro, uno che vuole restare al centro della scena e incarna lo spericolato gusto della provocazione, ma sa ancora sfornare un bel disco pieno, di sostanza, al confine tra lo schermo dell’autocitazionismo e la realtà di un artista che rimane fedele a sé stesso, nonostante tutto.
Score: 7,5
Tre brani da ascoltare subito: Jim Jim Falls – Once I Saw the River Clean – The Truth About Ruth
Quotes:
At Jim Jim Falls
I falled in love
At Jim Jim Falls
I felled up from Hell
If you’re gonna jump, then jump
Don’t think about it
If you’re gonna run home and cry
Then don’t waste my time
If you’re gonna kill yourself
Then to save face
Get on with it
At Jim Jim Falls
I fooled and fell
If I were you
I’d stick to your own canoe
If you’re gonna jump, then jump
Don’t think about it
If you’re gonna run home and cry
Then don’t waste my time
If you’re gonna kill yourself
Then to save face
Get on with it
If you’re gonna sing, then sing
Just don’t talk about it
If you’re gonna live, then live
Don’t talk about it
If you’re gonna kill yourself
Then for God’s sake
Just kill yourself
If you’re gonna sing, then sing
Just don’t talk about it
If you’re gonna live, then live
Don’t talk about it
If you’re gonna kill yourself
Then for God’s sake
Just kill yourself
(Jim Jim Falls)
I am not a dog on a chain
I use my own brain
I can turn the conversation off
I’m too clever to be robbed
I am not a dog on a chain
Thanks all the same
I have patience and I have time
Both of which are mine
I hear a call, I hear a cry
I raise my voice, I have no choice
I raise my hand, I hammer twice
I see no point in being nice
I am not a dog on a chain
I use my own brain
I do not read newspapers
They are troublemakers
Listen out for what’s not shown to you
And there you’ll find the truth
For in a civilized and careful way
They’ll sculpture all your views
So open up your nervous mouth
And feel the words come streaming out
In volume, pitch and rising cries
Opening your blinkered eyes
For otherwise, you’ll never know
Who you are or all that you can do
If you want to, if you want to
If you want to
I am not a dog on a chain
You’ve got to be insane
One is company and two is a crowd
And crowds are loud
Oh, maybe I’ll be skinned alive
By Canada Goose because of my views
Because of the truth, because of my fleece
Because of my niece, like drinking ink, the words explode
Fatter than fists, louder than blows
Fatter than fists, louder than blows
The dead are dead, ice cold and hard
To where they can’t be overcharged
They have no breath, they have no eyes
At least they won’t be going twice
(I Am Not a Dog on a Chain)
Tracklist:
1. “Jim Jim Falls”
2. “Love Is on Its Way Out”
3. “Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?”
4. “I Am Not a Dog on a Chain”
5. “What Kind of People Live in These Houses?”
6. “Knockabout World”
7. “Darling, I Hug a Pillow”
8. “Once I Saw the River Clean”
9. “The Truth About Ruth”
10. “The Secret of Music”
11. “My Hurling Days Are Done”
Discografia:
1988 – Viva Hate
1991 – Kill Uncle
1992 – Your Arsenal
1994 – Vauxhall and I
1995 – Southpaw Grammar
1997 – Maladjusted
2004 – You Are the Quarry
2006 – Ringleader of the Tormentors
2009 – Years of Refusal
2014 – World Peace Is None of Your Business
2017 – Low in High School
2019 – California Son
2020 – I Am Not a Dog on a Chain
