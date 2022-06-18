KATE BUSH e “Running Up That Hill” la storia di una hit riscoperta

Running Up That Hill di Kate Bush è tornata, dopo 37 anni, in vetta alla classifica dei singoli in Uk ed è entrata nelle classifiche di mezzo mondo.

Un successo decretato dalla quarta stagione della serie su Netflix “Stranger Things”.

Cerchiamo di raccontare la storia di questa canzone.

La canzone sarebbe stata scritta in una sera dell’estate del 1983. È stata la prima canzone registrata per il successivo quinto album in studio “Hounds Of Love ” pubblicato poi nel 1985. Ed è stata anche il primo singolo pubblicato dell’album nell’agosto del 1985.

La batteria elettronica, programmata da Del Palmer, e la parte di Fairlight erano presenti sin dalla prima registrazione del brano.

I testi parlano del desiderio impossibile di Bush di un amore impossibile.

La traccia è stata lavorata tra il 4 novembre e il 6 dicembre, con Stuart Elliott che ha aggiunto la batteria, mentre Alan Murphy ha aggiunto le parti di chitarra e Paddy Bush, ha suonato la balalaika elemento essenziale della canzone.

Il titolo provvisorio di “Running Up That Hill” era “A Deal With God”. I rappresentanti della EMI, l’etichetta discografica di Kate, erano riluttanti a pubblicare il singolo come “A Deal With God” a causa dell’uso della parola “Dio”, che avrebbe potuto portare un’accoglienza negativa.

Kate cedette e cambiò il titolo del singolo. Nell’album e nelle versioni successive il titolo era “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”.

La canzone è stata utilizzata anche nella colonna sonora del film “The Chocolate War” nel 1988.

IL VIDEO

Il video di Running Up That Hill è stato diretto da David Garfath e presentava Kate con il ballerino Michael Hervieu in una performance coreografata da Diane Grey. I due indossano hakama giapponesi grigi. La coreografia attinge alla danza contemporanea con un gesto ripetuto che suggerisce di disegnare un arco e una freccia (il gesto è stato reso letterale dall’immagine del singolo in cui Bush posa con un vero arco e una freccia), intervallato da sequenze surreali di Bush e Hervieu che cercano attraverso folle di sconosciuti mascherati.

IL TESTO

It doesn’t hurt me.

Do you want to feel how it feels?

Do you want to know that it doesn’t hurt me?

Do you want to hear about the deal that I’m making?

You, it’s you and me.

If I only could,

I’d make a deal with God,

And I’d get him to swap our places,

Be running up that road,

Be running up that hill,

Be running up that building.

If I only could, oh

You don’t want to hurt me,

But see how deep the bullet lies.

Unaware I’m tearing you asunder.

Ooh, there is thunder in our hearts.

Is there so much hate for the ones we love?

Tell me, we both matter, don’t we?

You, you and me.

It’s you and me won’t be unhappy.

If I only could,

I’d make a deal with God,

And I’d get him to swap our places,

Be running up that road,

Be running up that hill,

Be running up that building,

If I only could, oh

C’mon, baby, c’mon darling,

Let me steal this moment from you now.

C’mon, angel, c’mon, c’mon, darling,

Let’s exchange the experience, oh

And if I only could,

I’d make a deal with God,

And I’d get him to swap our places,

Be running up that road,

Be running up that hill,

With no problems.

If I only could,

I’d make a deal with God,

And I’d get him to swap our places,

Be running up that road,

Be running up that hill,

With no problems.

If I only could,

Be running up that hill

If I only could,

Be running up that hill

If I only could,

Be running up that hill

If I only could,

Be running up that hill

If I only could,

Be running up that hill

If I only could,

Be running up that hill

If I only could,

Be running up that hill

Fonte: LyricFind

LA CLASSIFICA

Queste le migliori posizioni che il brano ha raggiunto nelle classifiche mondiali

Australia: 1

Austria: 17

Belgium: 6

Canada: 2

Finland: 6

France: 3

Germany: 3

Ireland: 1

Italy: 18

Lithuania: 1

Netherlands: 6

New Zealand: 1

Sweden: 1

Switzerland: 1

UK: 1

USA: 4

IL TRAILER DI Stranger Things 4

https://www.katebush.com

https://www.facebook.com/katebush

Reference dell’articolo: https://www.katebushencyclopedia.com/running-up-that-hill