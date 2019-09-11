PRINCE viene ristampata la super deluxe edition di 1999

Il 29 novembre verrà ripubblicato 1999 di Prince con l’audio rimasterizzato per la prima volta e 35 tracce inedite estrapolate dal leggendario vault di Prince che evidenzia il flusso creativo dell’artista di quell’era.

Considerato uno dei doppi album più significativi ed influenti nella storia del rock, 1999 di Prince fu pubblicato nel momento di svolta della carriera dell’artista.

Dopo anni in cui aveva dominato le classifiche R&B, quest’album è stato il vero momento di passaggio grazie alle sue mega hits “Little Red Corvette,” “1999” e “Delirious” abbattendo le barriere con la sua fusione tra rock, funk, R&B e pop new wave, e facendo la storia essendo il primo artista di colore ad avere i propri video in alta rotazione su MTV.

Le canzoni incluse in 1999 sono solo un piccolo esempio del lavoro che fu pubblicato durante il suo periodo intensamente prolifico del 1981 e 1982. In aggiunta al suo materiale, stava lavorando a delle tracce che avrebbe regalato ai suoi protégés Vanity 6 e The Time, e stava registrando dozzine di brani che sarebbero stati archiviati per un possibile utilizzo nel tempo, custodendoli nel proprio archivio di materiale inedito.

La ristampa sarà presentata in diversi formati:

· Super Deluxe Edition (5CD+DVD / 10LP+DVD / download solo audio e streaming)

· Deluxe Edition (2CD / 4LP 180g vinyl / download e streaming)

· Remastered album (1CD / 2LP 180g vinile viola / download e streaming)

La super deluxe edition di 1999 rappresenta il tuffo più profondo ad oggi nella vault di Prince ed include un totale di 65 tracce audio distribuite su 5 CD e 10 vinili 180 grammi.

L’edizione super deluxe consegna ai fan il materiale audio che Prince ha ufficialmente pubblicato intorno al 1982, 23 tracce in studio inedite registrate tra novembre 1981 e gennaio 1983, e l’audio di una completa esibizione live del tour 1999 registrato allo show (il secondo del giorno) a Detroit, il 30 novembre 1982.

In più, sia i cofanetti CD che vinile vantano di un nuovo DVD che contiene un altro concerto integrale ed inedito del tour 1999, registrato live con videocamere multiple al Houston Summit il 29 dicembre 1982.

Il cofanetto Super Deluxe Edition contiene inoltre i testi inediti di molti brani dell’era, inclusa la hit “Little Red Corvette”, più immagini delle bobine originali con i nastri analogici dell’archivio e rare fotografie scattate dal fotografo di Prince nei primi anni ’80, Allen Beaulieu. L’edizione super deluxe è completata con nuove note di copertina dal critico e a lungo collaboratore di Rolling Stone David Fricke, lo stimato bassista ed autore dei Guns N’ Roses Duff McKagan, lo storico di Minneapolis e radio speaker Andrea Swensson e lo studioso di Prince Duane Tudahl.

Dalle note di Fricke: “una storica raccolta che unisce visione, forza ed urgenza di esprimersi, un’immersione senza precedenti nell’impeto frenetico e il mondo lavorativo privato di Prince nel 1981 e 1982, lungo la strada verso il profondo successo del suo quinto album in studio, 1999.”

L’edizione super deluxe di 1999 getta una luce forense sull’impulso creativo di questo unico musicista, autore, produttore e performer in un momento decisivo della sua carriera e dimostra perché il suo insuperato lavoro continua a generare così tanto amore e passione in tutto il mondo.

PRINCE – 1999

REMASTERED AND EXPANDED EDITION

FORMAT & TRACKLISTINGS

SUPER DELUXE EDITION

(5CD+DVD / 10LP+DVD / Digital *)

CD1 / LP 1&2: Remastered Album

1 1999

2 Little Red Corvette

3 Delirious

4 Let’s Pretend We’re Married

5 D.M.S.R.

6 Automatic

7 Something In The Water (Does Not Compute)

8 Free

9 Lady Cab Driver

10 All The Critics Love U In New York

11 International Lover

CD2 / LP 3&4: Promo Mixes & B-Sides

1 1999 (7″ stereo edit)

2 1999 (7″ mono promo-only edit)

3 Free (promo-only edit)

4 How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore (“1999″ b-side)

5 Little Red Corvette (7″ edit)

6 All The Critics Love U In New York (7″ edit)

7 Lady Cab Driver (7″ edit)

8 Little Red Corvette (Dance Remix promo-only edit)

9 Little Red Corvette (Special Dance Mix)

10 Delirious (7” edit)

11 Horny Toad (“Delirious” b-side)

12 Automatic (7″ edit)

13 Automatic (video version)

14 Let’s Pretend We’re Married (7″ edit)

15 Let’s Pretend We’re Married (7″ mono promo-only edit)

16 Irresistible Bitch (“Let’s Pretend We’re Married” b-side)

17 Let’s Pretend We’re Married (video version)

18 D.M.S.R. (edit)

CD3 / LP 5&6: Vault, Part 1

1 Feel U Up

2 Irresistible Bitch

3 Money Don’t Grow On Trees

4 Vagina

5 Rearrange

6 Bold Generation

7 Colleen

8 International Lover (Take 1, live in studio)

9 Turn It Up

10 You’re All I Want

11 Something In The Water (Does Not Compute) (Original Version)

12 If It’ll Make U Happy

13 How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore? (Take 2, live in studio)

All tracks previously unreleased

CD4 / LP 7&8: Vault, Part 2

1 Possessed (1982 version)

2 Delirious (full length)

3 Purple Music

4 Yah, You Know

5 Moonbeam Levels **

6 No Call U

7 Can’t Stop This Feeling I Got

8 Do Yourself A Favor

9 Don’t Let Him Fool Ya

10 Teacher, Teacher

11 Lady Cab Driver / I Wanna Be Your Lover / Head / Little Red Corvette (tour demo)

All tracks previously unreleased except **, released on the 2016 compilation, 4Ever

CD5 / LP 9&10: Live In Detroit – November 30, 1982 (midnight show)

1 Controversy

2 Let’s Work

3 Little Red Corvette

4 Do Me, Baby

5 Head

6 Uptown

7 Interlude

8 How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?

9 Automatic

10 International Lover

11 1999

12 D.M.S.R.

All tracks previously unreleased

DVD: Live In Houston – December 29, 1982 *

1 Controversy

2 Let’s Work

3 Do Me, Baby

4 D.M.S.R.

5 Interlude – piano improvisation (contains elements of “With You”)

6 How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?

7 Lady Cab Driver

8 Automatic

9 International Lover

10 1999

11 Head (contains elements of “Sexuality”)

All tracks previously unreleased

* N.B. video content is exclusive to the physical DVD and will not appear on digital download or streaming versions of the Super Deluxe Edition set.

DELUXE EDITION

(2CD / 4LP 180g Vinyl / Digital)





CD1 / LP 1&2: Remastered Album

1 1999

2 Little Red Corvette

3 Delirious

4 Let’s Pretend We’re Married

5 D.M.S.R.

6 Automatic

7 Something In The Water (Does Not Compute)

8 Free

9 Lady Cab Driver

10 All The Critics Love U In New York

11 International Lover

CD2 / LP 3&4: Promo mixes & B-Sides

1 1999 (7″ stereo edit)

2 1999 (7″ mono promo-only edit)

3 Free (promo-only edit)

4 How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore (“1999″ b-side)

5 Little Red Corvette (7″ edit)

6 All The Critics Love U In New York (7″ edit)

7 Lady Cab Driver (7″ edit)

8 Little Red Corvette (Dance Remix promo-only edit)

9 Little Red Corvette (Special Dance Mix)

10 Delirious (7” edit)

11 Horny Toad (“Delirious” b-side)

12 Automatic (7″ edit)

13 Automatic (video version)

14 Let’s Pretend We’re Married (7″ edit)

15 Let’s Pretend We’re Married (7″ mono promo-only edit)

16 Irresistible Bitch (“Let’s Pretend We’re Married” b-side)

17 Let’s Pretend We’re Married (video version)

18 D.M.S.R. (edit)

REMASTERED ALBUM

(CD / 2LP 180g Purple Vinyl / Digital)



1 1999

2 Little Red Corvette

3 Delirious

4 Let’s Pretend We’re Married

5 D.M.S.R.

6 Automatic

7 Something In The Water (Does Not Compute)

8 Free

9 Lady Cab Driver

10 All The Critics Love U In New York

11 International Lover