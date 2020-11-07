Playlist: America… You did it: Joe Biden

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country”.

Joe Biden è il 46esimo presidente degli USA dopo tre giorni serrati di conteggio dei voti. Molti gli artisti che si sono mostrati al fianco di Biden e della sua politica.

Abbiamo pensato a una playlist per dare il nostro personalissimo Welcome al nuovo Mister President.

I will be a President for all Americans“.

LA PLAYLIST

  1. Lady Gaga – The edge of Glory
  2. Bruce Springsteen – “The rising”
  3. Jlo – Waiting for tonight
  4. Bob Marley & the Wailers “Sun is sunshine”
  5. Aretha Franklin – Day Dreaming
  6. Funkadelic – One Nation Under a Groove
  7. Beyonce feat Kendrick Lamar – Freedom
  8. Tame Impala – Patience
  9. The Beatles –  Come together
  10. Coldplay – Til Kingdom come
  11. Bruce Springsteen – We take care of our own
  12. Miley Cyrus – It’s a party in the usa
  13. Simon & Garfunkel – America
  14. Bruce Springsteen – Born in the USA
  15. David Bowie -Heroes
  16. Aerosmith – Dream On
  17. Bob Marley – I Shot The Sheriff
  18. Madonna – America Life
  19. Childish Gambino – This is America
  20. Neil Young – Lookin’ For a Leader 

