Playlist: America… You did it: Joe Biden
“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country”.
Joe Biden è il 46esimo presidente degli USA dopo tre giorni serrati di conteggio dei voti. Molti gli artisti che si sono mostrati al fianco di Biden e della sua politica.
Abbiamo pensato a una playlist per dare il nostro personalissimo Welcome al nuovo Mister President.
“I will be a President for all Americans“.
LA PLAYLIST
- Lady Gaga – The edge of Glory
- Bruce Springsteen – “The rising”
- Jlo – Waiting for tonight
- Bob Marley & the Wailers “Sun is sunshine”
- Aretha Franklin – Day Dreaming
- Funkadelic – One Nation Under a Groove
- Beyonce feat Kendrick Lamar – Freedom
- Tame Impala – Patience
- The Beatles – Come together
- Coldplay – Til Kingdom come
- Bruce Springsteen – We take care of our own
- Miley Cyrus – It’s a party in the usa
- Simon & Garfunkel – America
- Bruce Springsteen – Born in the USA
- David Bowie -Heroes
- Aerosmith – Dream On
- Bob Marley – I Shot The Sheriff
- Madonna – America Life
- Childish Gambino – This is America
- Neil Young – Lookin’ For a Leader