MTV EMAs 2024 ecco tutti i vincitori in diretta

Questa sera, 10 ottobre, si svolgerà a Manchester la 30esima edizione degli MTV Europe Music Awards 2024.

Gli MTV EMA 2024 rappresentano un’occasione unica per celebrare la musica in tutte le sue forme, dalle icone mondiali alle nuove scoperte. La cerimonia sarà trasmessa in diretta in oltre 150 paesi, confermandosi come un appuntamento imperdibile per gli amanti della musica.

CHI CONDUCE 

A condurre la serata sarà nuovamente Rita Ora, che torna alla guida degli EMA dopo le esperienze del 2017 e del 2022. Nota per i suoi singoli di successo come Poison, Your Song, Anywhere, e le collaborazioni con artisti di fama mondiale come Avicii e Tiësto, la popstar promette di portare energia e stile a questa edizione. Il suo ritorno sul palco degli EMA coincide con un periodo di rinnovato slancio musicale, grazie anche al suo ultimo singolo Ask & You Shall Receive.

La diretta dell’edizione italiana sarà commentata da Jody Cecchetto e da Shade.

I PREMI 

Best Afrobeats
Tyla

Best Song
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Best R&B
Tyla

Best Electronic
Calvin Harris

Best Rock
Liam Gallagher

Best K-Pop
Jimin

Best Latin
Peso Pluma

Best Hip-Hop
Eminem

Best New
Benson Boone

Best Italian Act
Annalisa

LE PERFORMANCE 

L’edizione 2024 promette uno spettacolo ricco di esibizioni da parte di dieci grandi nomi della musica. Tra i performer già annunciati ci sono artisti di vari generi musicali, in grado di rappresentare l’ampiezza del panorama musicale globale:

Benson Boone: la giovane promessa del pop internazionale;
Busta Rhymes: icona del rap con una carriera pluridecennale;
LE SSERAFIM: una delle girl band più influenti del K-pop;
Peso Pluma: rappresentante del genere corrido;
Raye e Shawn Mendes: pop star di grande seguito in Europa e nel mondo;
Teddy Swims e The Warning: rispettivamente cantante soul e rock band;
Tyla e i leggendari Pet Shop Boys.

LE NOMINATION 

Global Icon 
Busta Rhymes

Best Song

Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
Beyoncé – TEXAS HOLD ‘EM
Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
 
Best Video

Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
Charli xcx – 360
Eminem – Houdini
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

Best Artist

Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Post Malone
RAYE
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
 
Best Collaboration

Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile
LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN
Peso Pluma, Anitta – BELLAKEO
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight
 
 
Best Pop

Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Charli xcx
Dua Lipa
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
 
Best Afrobeats

Asake
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Rema
Tems
Tyla

Best Rock

Bon Jovi
Coldplay
Green Day
Kings of Leon
Lenny Kravitz
Liam Gallagher
The Killers
 
 
Best K-Pop

Jimin
Jung Kook
LE SSERAFIM
LISA
NewJeans
Stray Kids
 
Best Alternative

Fontaines D.C.
Hozier
Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Twenty One Pilots
YUNGBLUD
 
Best Electronic

Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Disclosure
DJ Snake
Fred Again..
Swedish House Mafia
 
Best Hip-Hop

Central Cee
Eminem
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
 
Best R&B

Kehlani
SZA
Tinashe
Tyla
USHER
Victoria Monét
 
Best Live

Adele
Coldplay
Doja Cat
RAYE
Taylor Swift
Travis Scott

Best Push

Ayra Starr
Chappell Roan
Coco Jones
Flyana Boss
Jessie Murph
Laufey
LE SSERAFIM
Mark Ambor
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
The Warning
Victoria Monét
 
Biggest Fans

Anitta
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Charli xcx
Katy Perry
LISA
Nicki Minaj
Sabrina Carpenter
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

Best UK & Ireland Act

Central Cee
Charli xcx
Chase & Status
Dua Lipa
Hozier
RAYE

DOVE VEDERLO 

Lo show inizierà alle 21 e si potrà vedere su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW), MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704) e su Comedy Central (canale 129 Sky e in streaming su NOW). 

WEB & SOCIAL 

I fan possono rimanere aggiornati su tutto ciò che riguarda gli MTV EMAs su https://www.mtvema.com/ e seguendo lo show su Instagram, Snapchat, X, TikTok e Facebook attraverso #MTVEMA.

