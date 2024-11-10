MTV EMAs 2024 ecco tutti i vincitori in diretta
Questa sera, 10 ottobre, si svolgerà a Manchester la 30esima edizione degli MTV Europe Music Awards 2024.
Gli MTV EMA 2024 rappresentano un’occasione unica per celebrare la musica in tutte le sue forme, dalle icone mondiali alle nuove scoperte. La cerimonia sarà trasmessa in diretta in oltre 150 paesi, confermandosi come un appuntamento imperdibile per gli amanti della musica.
CHI CONDUCE
A condurre la serata sarà nuovamente Rita Ora, che torna alla guida degli EMA dopo le esperienze del 2017 e del 2022. Nota per i suoi singoli di successo come Poison, Your Song, Anywhere, e le collaborazioni con artisti di fama mondiale come Avicii e Tiësto, la popstar promette di portare energia e stile a questa edizione. Il suo ritorno sul palco degli EMA coincide con un periodo di rinnovato slancio musicale, grazie anche al suo ultimo singolo Ask & You Shall Receive.
La diretta dell’edizione italiana sarà commentata da Jody Cecchetto e da Shade.
I PREMI
Best Afrobeats
Tyla
Best Song
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Best R&B
Tyla
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
Best Rock
Liam Gallagher
Best K-Pop
Jimin
Best Latin
Peso Pluma
Best Hip-Hop
Eminem
Best New
Benson Boone
Best Italian Act
Annalisa
LE PERFORMANCE
L’edizione 2024 promette uno spettacolo ricco di esibizioni da parte di dieci grandi nomi della musica. Tra i performer già annunciati ci sono artisti di vari generi musicali, in grado di rappresentare l’ampiezza del panorama musicale globale:
Benson Boone: la giovane promessa del pop internazionale;
Busta Rhymes: icona del rap con una carriera pluridecennale;
LE SSERAFIM: una delle girl band più influenti del K-pop;
Peso Pluma: rappresentante del genere corrido;
Raye e Shawn Mendes: pop star di grande seguito in Europa e nel mondo;
Teddy Swims e The Warning: rispettivamente cantante soul e rock band;
Tyla e i leggendari Pet Shop Boys.
LE NOMINATION
Global Icon
Busta Rhymes
Best Song
Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
Beyoncé – TEXAS HOLD ‘EM
Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Best Video
Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
Charli xcx – 360
Eminem – Houdini
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight
Best Artist
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Post Malone
RAYE
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration
Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile
LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN
Peso Pluma, Anitta – BELLAKEO
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight
Best Pop
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Charli xcx
Dua Lipa
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Best Afrobeats
Asake
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Rema
Tems
Tyla
Best Rock
Bon Jovi
Coldplay
Green Day
Kings of Leon
Lenny Kravitz
Liam Gallagher
The Killers
Best K-Pop
Jimin
Jung Kook
LE SSERAFIM
LISA
NewJeans
Stray Kids
Best Alternative
Fontaines D.C.
Hozier
Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Twenty One Pilots
YUNGBLUD
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Disclosure
DJ Snake
Fred Again..
Swedish House Mafia
Best Hip-Hop
Central Cee
Eminem
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
Best R&B
Kehlani
SZA
Tinashe
Tyla
USHER
Victoria Monét
Best Live
Adele
Coldplay
Doja Cat
RAYE
Taylor Swift
Travis Scott
Best Push
Ayra Starr
Chappell Roan
Coco Jones
Flyana Boss
Jessie Murph
Laufey
LE SSERAFIM
Mark Ambor
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
The Warning
Victoria Monét
Biggest Fans
Anitta
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Charli xcx
Katy Perry
LISA
Nicki Minaj
Sabrina Carpenter
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Best UK & Ireland Act
Central Cee
Charli xcx
Chase & Status
Dua Lipa
Hozier
RAYE
DOVE VEDERLO
Lo show inizierà alle 21 e si potrà vedere su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW), MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704) e su Comedy Central (canale 129 Sky e in streaming su NOW).
WEB & SOCIAL
I fan possono rimanere aggiornati su tutto ciò che riguarda gli MTV EMAs su https://www.mtvema.com/ e seguendo lo show su Instagram, Snapchat, X, TikTok e Facebook attraverso #MTVEMA.