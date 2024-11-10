MTV EMAs 2024 ecco tutti i vincitori in diretta

Questa sera, 10 ottobre, si svolgerà a Manchester la 30esima edizione degli MTV Europe Music Awards 2024.

Gli MTV EMA 2024 rappresentano un’occasione unica per celebrare la musica in tutte le sue forme, dalle icone mondiali alle nuove scoperte. La cerimonia sarà trasmessa in diretta in oltre 150 paesi, confermandosi come un appuntamento imperdibile per gli amanti della musica.

CHI CONDUCE

A condurre la serata sarà nuovamente Rita Ora, che torna alla guida degli EMA dopo le esperienze del 2017 e del 2022. Nota per i suoi singoli di successo come Poison, Your Song, Anywhere, e le collaborazioni con artisti di fama mondiale come Avicii e Tiësto, la popstar promette di portare energia e stile a questa edizione. Il suo ritorno sul palco degli EMA coincide con un periodo di rinnovato slancio musicale, grazie anche al suo ultimo singolo Ask & You Shall Receive.

La diretta dell’edizione italiana sarà commentata da Jody Cecchetto e da Shade.

I PREMI

Best Afrobeats

Tyla

Best Song

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Best R&B

Tyla

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

Best Rock

Liam Gallagher

Best K-Pop

Jimin

Best Latin

Peso Pluma

Best Hip-Hop

Eminem

Best New

Benson Boone

Best Italian Act

Annalisa

LE PERFORMANCE

L’edizione 2024 promette uno spettacolo ricco di esibizioni da parte di dieci grandi nomi della musica. Tra i performer già annunciati ci sono artisti di vari generi musicali, in grado di rappresentare l’ampiezza del panorama musicale globale:

Benson Boone: la giovane promessa del pop internazionale;

Busta Rhymes: icona del rap con una carriera pluridecennale;

LE SSERAFIM: una delle girl band più influenti del K-pop;

Peso Pluma: rappresentante del genere corrido;

Raye e Shawn Mendes: pop star di grande seguito in Europa e nel mondo;

Teddy Swims e The Warning: rispettivamente cantante soul e rock band;

Tyla e i leggendari Pet Shop Boys.

LE NOMINATION

Global Icon

Busta Rhymes

Best Song

Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

Benson Boone – Beautiful Things

Beyoncé – TEXAS HOLD ‘EM

Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso



Best Video

Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

Charli xcx – 360

Eminem – Houdini

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

Best Artist

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Post Malone

RAYE

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift



Best Collaboration

Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile

LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN

Peso Pluma, Anitta – BELLAKEO

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight





Best Pop

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift



Best Afrobeats

Asake

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Rema

Tems

Tyla

Best Rock

Bon Jovi

Coldplay

Green Day

Kings of Leon

Lenny Kravitz

Liam Gallagher

The Killers





Best K-Pop

Jimin

Jung Kook

LE SSERAFIM

LISA

NewJeans

Stray Kids



Best Alternative

Fontaines D.C.

Hozier

Imagine Dragons

Lana Del Rey

Twenty One Pilots

YUNGBLUD



Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Disclosure

DJ Snake

Fred Again..

Swedish House Mafia



Best Hip-Hop

Central Cee

Eminem

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott



Best R&B

Kehlani

SZA

Tinashe

Tyla

USHER

Victoria Monét



Best Live

Adele

Coldplay

Doja Cat

RAYE

Taylor Swift

Travis Scott

Best Push

Ayra Starr

Chappell Roan

Coco Jones

Flyana Boss

Jessie Murph

Laufey

LE SSERAFIM

Mark Ambor

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

The Warning

Victoria Monét



Biggest Fans

Anitta

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Charli xcx

Katy Perry

LISA

Nicki Minaj

Sabrina Carpenter

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best UK & Ireland Act

Central Cee

Charli xcx

Chase & Status

Dua Lipa

Hozier

RAYE

DOVE VEDERLO

Lo show inizierà alle 21 e si potrà vedere su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW), MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704) e su Comedy Central (canale 129 Sky e in streaming su NOW).

WEB & SOCIAL

I fan possono rimanere aggiornati su tutto ciò che riguarda gli MTV EMAs su https://www.mtvema.com/ e seguendo lo show su Instagram, Snapchat, X, TikTok e Facebook attraverso #MTVEMA.