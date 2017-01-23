      
 GOLDFRAPP
 Goldfrapp "Silver Eye" Nuovo Album a fine Marzo
GOLDFRAPP "SILVER EYE" NUOVO ALBUM A FINE MARZO
Il 31 marzo sarà pubblicato in Italia "Silver Eye" settimo album in studio dei Goldfrapp.

Il 31 marzo sarà pubblicato in Italia "Silver Eye" settimo album in studio dei Goldfrapp.

Dopo una pausa di quattro anni la band composta da Alison Goldfrapp e Will Gregory ha collaborato nella stesura del nuovo lavoro con John Congleton, (vincitore di un Grammy di St. Vincent), John Grant, Wild Beasts, Bobby Krlic, Leo Abrahams ed infine mixato da David Wrench (The xx, fka Twigs, Caribou).

Ecco la Track listing

1.    Anymore
2.    Systemagic
3.    Tigerman
4.    Become The One
5.    Faux Suede Drifter
6.    Zodiac Black
7.    Beast That Never Was
8.    Everything Is Never Enough
9.    Moon in Your Mouth
10.  Ocean

 

23 Gennaio 2017
