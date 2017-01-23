Il 31 marzo sarà pubblicato in Italia "Silver Eye" settimo album in studio dei Goldfrapp.



Dopo una pausa di quattro anni la band composta da Alison Goldfrapp e Will Gregory ha collaborato nella stesura del nuovo lavoro con John Congleton, (vincitore di un Grammy di St. Vincent), John Grant, Wild Beasts, Bobby Krlic, Leo Abrahams ed infine mixato da David Wrench (The xx, fka Twigs, Caribou). Ecco la Track listing



1. Anymore

2. Systemagic

3. Tigerman

4. Become The One

5. Faux Suede Drifter

6. Zodiac Black

7. Beast That Never Was

8. Everything Is Never Enough

9. Moon in Your Mouth

10. Ocean (cs)

